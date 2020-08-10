A unique season didn’t mean a lack of talent in the city. Here’s a look at the 2020 Daily Nonpareil All-City Softball team.

2020 All-City Softball Team

INF: Haley Bach, Lewis Central, Jr. (POY)

Bach is this year’s city player of the year after hitting .615 this season, good for fourth-best in the state. Read more about Bach above.

U: Maddie Howard, Lewis Central, Jr.

Howard hit .271 and was second on the Titans in RBIs with 18.

C: Taylor Elam, Lewis Central, Jr.

The junior catcher was a two-way threat, throwing out seven base stealers, hit for the second-best average on the Titans at .348 and had a team-high 22 RBIs.

C: Bella Dingus, St. Albert, Sr.

The Treynor transfer made the most of her senior season with St. Albert, providing a veteran presence to help the Saintes in a turnaround season. Dingus threw out four potential base stealers while committing just three errors. Offensively, Dingus hit .292 and was tied for the team lead with 12 RBIs. The multi-sport standout is committed to Northwestern in Orange City where she plans to play both basketball and softball.

U: Jessica Vrenick, Abraham Lincoln, So.

Vrenick led the Lynx with a .408 batting average, along with four doubles and a triple, while only striking out twice in 71 at bats.

SS: Emma O’Neal, Abraham Lincoln, So.

O’Neal had the second best batting average for A.L. at .284 and led the Lynx with 23 runs scored and two homers, both coming against city opponents, Lewis Central and St. Albert.