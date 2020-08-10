A unique season didn’t mean a lack of talent in the city. Here’s a look at the 2020 Daily Nonpareil All-City Softball team.
2020 All-City Softball Team
INF: Haley Bach, Lewis Central, Jr. (POY)
Bach is this year’s city player of the year after hitting .615 this season, good for fourth-best in the state. Read more about Bach above.
U: Maddie Howard, Lewis Central, Jr.
Howard hit .271 and was second on the Titans in RBIs with 18.
C: Taylor Elam, Lewis Central, Jr.
The junior catcher was a two-way threat, throwing out seven base stealers, hit for the second-best average on the Titans at .348 and had a team-high 22 RBIs.
C: Bella Dingus, St. Albert, Sr.
The Treynor transfer made the most of her senior season with St. Albert, providing a veteran presence to help the Saintes in a turnaround season. Dingus threw out four potential base stealers while committing just three errors. Offensively, Dingus hit .292 and was tied for the team lead with 12 RBIs. The multi-sport standout is committed to Northwestern in Orange City where she plans to play both basketball and softball.
U: Jessica Vrenick, Abraham Lincoln, So.
Vrenick led the Lynx with a .408 batting average, along with four doubles and a triple, while only striking out twice in 71 at bats.
SS: Emma O’Neal, Abraham Lincoln, So.
O’Neal had the second best batting average for A.L. at .284 and led the Lynx with 23 runs scored and two homers, both coming against city opponents, Lewis Central and St. Albert.
3B: Lilly Thompson, Thomas Jefferson, Jr.
The Yellow Jacket junior hit .357 and led T.J. in on-base percentage (.478) and doubles (6), and was second on the team with 16 RBIs.
INF: Shelby Hatcher, St. Albert, Sr.
Hatcher led St. Albert with a .382 batting average and tied for the team lead with 12 RBIs.
3B: Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert, So.
Sheffield was second in batting average for the Saintes at .333, along with a .406 on-base percentage.
CF: Hannah Belt, Thomas Jefferson, Jr.
Last year’s city player of the year had another outstanding season, posting team-highs with a .367 batting average, 10 walks and was a perfect 8-for-8 stealing bases.
LF: Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson, So.
Bose hit for the second-best average on T.J. at .359, was 6-for-6 stealing bases and led the Yellow Jackets with 16 runs scored.
OF: Sarah Eggerling, St. Albert, Jr.
Eggerling hit .286, had a team-high 10 walks and was second on the Saintes with a .417 on-base percentage.
LF: Gracie Hays, Lewis Central, Fr.
The freshman outfielder had one of Lewis Central’s two home runs on the season, while posting a .300 batting average and had the second-most runs scored for the Titans with 17.
P: Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln, Fr.
The freshman hurler posted a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts, striking out 90, while holding opposing batters to a .194 average on the season.
P: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert, 8
The impressive eighth-grader started all but two games for the Saintes, going 8-9 with a 4.63 ERA, striking out 104 batters, while walking 27.
P: Megan Gittins, Lewis Central, So.
Gittins went 11-8 as the Titans’ ace, posting an ERA of 3.34 with 61 strikeouts.
Honorable mention
Abraham Lincoln: Sierra Beaman, Maddie Anderson Trotter.
Lewis Central: Paige Rodewald.
St. Albert: Allie Petry, Presley Poor.
Thomas Jefferson: Natalie Arnold, Lexi Smith.
This list was compiled by a combination of feedback and input from Nonpareil Sports Editor Pat Donohue, Nonpareil Sports Reporter Derek Noehren and city softball coaches.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!