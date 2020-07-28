All-Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball

First Team
1 Olivia Engler** Atlantic 11 P
2 Madison Botos** Atlantic 11 CF
3 Alyssa Derby** Atlantic 11 C
4 Emily Brouse** Harlan 11 P
5 Madison Schumacher Harlan 11 C
6 Julia Schechinger Harlan 11 OF
7 Sara Keeler** Creston 12 1B
8 Gracie Hagle** Creston 10 SS
9 Kelly Embray Glenwood 11 CF
10 Braden Liddick Glenwood 12 1B
11 Haley Bach** Lewis Central 11 SS
12 Nichole Gilbert** Shenandoah 12 SS
13 Kenzie Schon Kuemper 10 1B
14 Kennedy Marten Denison Schleswig 11 RF
15 Chloe Johnson** Red Oak 12 C
16 Hallee Fine Clarinda 12 C
Second Team
1 Tianna Kasperbauer Harlan 10 P/2nd
2 Kate Heithoff Harlan 10 SS
3 Coryl Matheny Glenwood 10 SS
4 Taylor Elam Lewis Central 11 C
5 Shelby Hatcher St. Albert 12 SS
6 Bella Dingus St. Albert 12 C
7 Hannah Slater Denison Schleswig 10 C
8 Kyndal Kells Red Oak 12 3B
9 Peyton Rice Creston 11 C
10 Morgan Driskell Creston 10 OF
11 Delanie Voshell Shenandoah 11 P
12 Kennedy Goergen Atlantic 11 1B
13 McKenzie Waters Atlantic 12 LF
14 Reagan Pellett Atlantic 12 3B
15 Allana Arkfeld Denison Schleswig 12 1st
16 Taryn Bertini Glenwood 12 P
Honorable Mention
1 Courtnee Griffin Shenandoah 11 1B
2 Lainey Sheffield St. Albert 10 3B
3 Hailey Ostrander Kuemper 10 DP
4 Alexa McCunn Red Oak 11 2B
5 Maddie Howard Lewis Central 11 2B
6 Bradlie Wilmes Clarinda 12 Of
7 Nevaeh Randall Creston 9 3B
8 Halle Evans Creston 10 2B
9 Macee Blank Shenandoah 11 C
10 Caroline Pellett Atlantic 11 SS
11 Jordan Heese Harlan 10 1st/2nd
12 Kyndal Hilgenberg Kuemper 11 CF
13 Lexi Johnson Red Oak 10 SS
14 Kira Langenfeld Denison Schleswig 10 3rd
15 Alexis Narmi St. Albert 8 P
16 Megan Gittens Lewis Central 10 P
17 Hayllee Sell Glenwood 12 C
** denotes unanimous selection
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!