All-Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
First Team

1 Olivia Engler** Atlantic 11 P

2 Madison Botos** Atlantic 11 CF

3 Alyssa Derby** Atlantic 11 C

4 Emily Brouse** Harlan 11 P

5 Madison Schumacher Harlan 11 C

6 Julia Schechinger Harlan 11 OF

7 Sara Keeler** Creston 12 1B

8 Gracie Hagle** Creston 10 SS

9 Kelly Embray Glenwood 11 CF

10 Braden Liddick Glenwood 12 1B

11 Haley Bach** Lewis Central 11 SS

12 Nichole Gilbert** Shenandoah 12 SS

13 Kenzie Schon Kuemper 10 1B

14 Kennedy Marten Denison Schleswig 11 RF

15 Chloe Johnson** Red Oak 12 C

16 Hallee Fine Clarinda 12 C

Second Team

1 Tianna Kasperbauer Harlan 10 P/2nd

2 Kate Heithoff Harlan 10 SS

3 Coryl Matheny Glenwood 10 SS

4 Taylor Elam Lewis Central 11 C

5 Shelby Hatcher St. Albert 12 SS

6 Bella Dingus St. Albert 12 C

7 Hannah Slater Denison Schleswig 10 C

8 Kyndal Kells Red Oak 12 3B

9 Peyton Rice Creston 11 C

10 Morgan Driskell Creston 10 OF

11 Delanie Voshell Shenandoah 11 P

12 Kennedy Goergen Atlantic 11 1B

13 McKenzie Waters Atlantic 12 LF

14 Reagan Pellett Atlantic 12 3B

15 Allana Arkfeld Denison Schleswig 12 1st

16 Taryn Bertini Glenwood 12 P

Honorable Mention

1 Courtnee Griffin Shenandoah 11 1B

2 Lainey Sheffield St. Albert 10 3B

3 Hailey Ostrander Kuemper 10 DP

4 Alexa McCunn Red Oak 11 2B

5 Maddie Howard Lewis Central 11 2B

6 Bradlie Wilmes Clarinda 12 Of

7 Nevaeh Randall Creston 9 3B

8 Halle Evans Creston 10 2B

9 Macee Blank Shenandoah 11 C

10 Caroline Pellett Atlantic 11 SS

11 Jordan Heese Harlan 10 1st/2nd

12 Kyndal Hilgenberg Kuemper 11 CF

13 Lexi Johnson Red Oak 10 SS

14 Kira Langenfeld Denison Schleswig 10 3rd

15 Alexis Narmi St. Albert 8 P

16 Megan Gittens Lewis Central 10 P

17 Hayllee Sell Glenwood 12 C

** denotes unanimous selection

