Memorial library remembering Quintin Brownfield will be placed today

A memorial library has been built to remember Quintin Maximus Brownfield, the 8-year-old St. Albert student who was fatally struck by a car on April 15.

The library will be hung today at 2:30 p.m. behind his memorial on the intersection of Carson and Franklin Avenues, said Katie Eden, who lives in the area that the incident took place.

“The accident occurred in front of my house, and we wanted to make a permanent memorial for him,” said Eden. “The current ground memorial is in my yard.”

Chis Merk, a family friend of the Brownfields, and his son Liam, built the library for the community. If you have books to donate, leave them and if you see one that interests you, feel free to take it.

“There is a space on the back of the library to add pictures and if you want to write a note to the family or leave a memory you may write it on the shelves,” Eden said in a Facebook post.

Eden asks for people not to write on the glass or the outside of the house.

"We had several people in the community donate books and money for this project," she said. "I hope that Quintin’s friends and our community can enjoy this for many years."