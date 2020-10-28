Reed honored at Hope-Net Ministries annual dinner

Brandy Reed of Council Bluffs was honored at Hope-Net Ministries’ Hope-Rising Dinner, held Oct. 22 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
She was presented the first-ever Hope-Rising 2020 Award.
Reed was introduced to Hope-Net Ministries while awaiting trial in the Pottawattamie County Jail, she said.
“Sue Jungman and Jean Stephens met with me,” she said. “I was in county so long I (built) relationships with both of them. By the time I got to prison, Sue kept in contact.”
When Reed got out and thought about going back to the way she was living before, “I kept thinking, ‘what would Sue do? What would Jean do?’”
She joined Hope-Net’s Pathways program, where she talked to other women who were going through the same transition to the community. She attended the organization’s monthly Circles of Support events at First Baptist Church, where she made new friends.
Reed was mentored after her release from prison by Jungman, a Hope-Net board member, the organization said in a release. Jungman coached her in how to successfully land a good job, held her accountable to her new way of living and encouraged her in her Christian faith.
“Sue was actually the one that hooked me up with my job, hooked me up with my apartment,” she said. “Hope-Net really stepped up,” she said. “They helped furnish my apartment.”
Hope-Net also helped Reed with transportation, Reed said.
“Bruce does this bike program where he takes in bikes in any condition, and he fixes them up and gives them to women who need transportation,” she said. “I was walking back and forth to work a little over a mile, and with a surgery I had, it was just excruciating. The bike helped a lot.”
Reed had a dream of a group for other women starting over and needing mentors, so she and Jungman recruited women willing to volunteer as mentors, found a church to meet in weekly and started the Faith and Recovery support group, which has met for three years on Sunday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m. at Southside Christian Church, the press release stated.
“I hope to continue to be a part of Hope Net for as long as they’ll have me,” Reed said.
Special speaker for the evening was the Rev. Rick Sweenie of First Baptist Church, who was formerly chaplain with Good News Jail and Prison Ministry. The dinner also featured videos of the work Hope-Net Ministries does with women returning to Council Bluffs from incarceration.
A video of the event is available for viewing on the Hope-Net Ministries Facebook page.
