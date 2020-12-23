Hailee Steinfeld 'kept going' with Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld credits 'Hawkeye' for "keeping [her] going" through the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old actress will portray archer Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner as the titular character in the upcoming Disney+ series and she's enjoyed having the opportunity to push herself with the role while filming over the last few months.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I can't wait for people to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in our own sort of ways.

"She's such a badass, there's no denying that.

She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It's really tested me and kept me going through quarantine, I will say. It's given me a reason to stay with it."

And Hailee praised directors Bert and Bertie and Rhys Thomas for their support throughout filming.

She said: "I'm working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life... I'm just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."