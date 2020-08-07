Iowa tax holiday slated for this Friday and Saturday

Everybody loves a holiday, and Friday marks the beginning of Iowa’s annual two-day tax holiday.

Friday and Saturday, everyday clothing and footwear items individually priced at less than $100 are exempt from sales tax. Sunday is not included in the tax holiday.

The holiday usually makes parents with schoolkids — and clothing retailers — happy. Stores usually count the tax-free days among their busiest of the year, and many hold sales to sweeten the deals even more.

Examples of tax-exempt clothing include jeans, sweaters, uniforms for work or school, hooded shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, coats, gloves, hats, ear muffs, socks, pantyhose, undergarments, pajamas, swim suits, diapers, baby clothes, receiving blankets, sneakers, dress shoes, cowboy boots and work boots.

Unfortunately, classroom supplies and backpacks are not included in the tax-exempt merchandise, nor are computers or other electronics. Other items not tax-exempt include jewelry, shoes with spikes and other sporting equipment.

All major Council Bluffs schools now have school supply lists available for elementary and middle school students on their websites. Council Bluffs Community Schools has the lists posted on the individual school pages, Lewis Central Community Schools and Heartland Christian School have them under their parent headings and St. Albert has them under resources/more resources.

