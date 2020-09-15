Laundry Love offering help to local residents

For the eighth year, Promise Partners is holding a Laundry Love event for people who may have trouble shelling out money to do their laundry.

The event is being held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wash Daze Laundromat, 3558 W. Broadway, a frequent venue for Laundry Love sessions.

Quarters, soap and dryer sheets will be provided, and guests can do their laundry in a clean, safe environment, according to a flyer. The Human Services Advisory Council is co-sponsoring the event.

“It’s a moving experience to see everybody that comes through,” said Jessica Rayment, community impact coordinator at Promise Partners. “Everybody’s always so gracious and thankful for what we’re doing. With COVID, people are struggling, and we think it’s going to be a really big need this year.”

Wash Daze is a “pretty big laundromat” and has hosted many Laundry Love events, Rayment said.

“They’ve been a pretty good partner to us in the past,” she said. “Some years we’ve done more than one location. Last year we were out at Glenwood.”

Promise Partners often has two locations going at once during Laundry Love events in Council Bluffs, Rayment said.

“We usually have a good number of volunteers and some other partners that come alongside so we can actually do that,” she said.

Participants will be given a goodie bag on their way out that includes personal hygiene products, information on community resources and a gift card to a local eatery or grocery store, Rayment said.

There is a limit of two loads per person. Those interested can reserve a time at tinyurl.com/laundrylove2020. A reservation reduces wait time and helps allow for social distancing, she said. Walk-ins will also be accepted. As of Monday, 25 people had registered. Rayment estimated up to 125 people could participate, if every time slot is filled.

