Annual fundraiser for Pott. Conservation Foundation starts Thursday

Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser, Go WILD for Conservation, 100% online starting Thursday.

With it being online, participants can have all the fun of the traditional event while staying safe, according to a news release. The event is lasting two weeks and has information on ways to support land stewardship, environmental education and low-impact recreation opportunities in Pottawattamie County.

“Each night, event participants will have the opportunity to watch interviews with PCF board members and Pottawattamie Conservation staff and view videos detailing what your contributions will help support in your parks,” the release said.

Pottawattamie Conservation is also unveiling four videos that give a behind-the-scenes look at the conservation staff members and their mission. Videos are being produced by nationally recognized videographer Jon Hustead.

An online auction will be available throughout the event with multiple prizes — the grand prize being a two-night reservation in all five brand new cabins at Pottawattamie Conservation’s Arrowhead Park. The package is valued over $1,200.

For more information, visit pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com or contact Administrative Assistant Kim Wickersham at 712-328-5638.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.