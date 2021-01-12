Births and Baby Names

Jessica Contreras and Juan Pruitt Avalos of Omaha are the parents of a girl named Jimena Contreras, born Dec. 20, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Alysha Merksick and Daniel Hiers of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Benzlee Nicole Hiers, born Dec. 20, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Hallie and Mart Pruett of Pisgah are the parents of a boy named Mart James Pruett, born Dec. 21, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Emily Schwarz and Lyndon Byers of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Winston Guy Byers, born Dec. 23, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Alexis Davis of Council Bluffs is the parent of a girl named Aurora Allison Davis, born Dec. 27, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Chiedza Taruvinga and Ehouede Dolekonon of Omaha are the parents of a boy named Ushe Sena Charles Delokonon, born Dec. 27, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Briana Oberhelman and Chase Green of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Ainsleigh Ann Green, born Dec. 29, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.