Rue, Longfellow area BLink service expected by October, December

Thanks to several local foundations, Phases VI and VII of the BLink WiFi network will be completed several years early, providing internet access to almost 1,500 more Council Bluffs Community Schools students, according to a press release from the Iowa West Foundation.

The project became more urgent in March when schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school district had to quickly convert to online instruction, and about 20% of the district’s families did not have internet service.

Thanks to grant funding from the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund – an initiative of the Iowa West Foundation and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation – along with contributions from the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the City of Council Bluffs totaling $400,000, the school district is able to leverage CARES Act funding to accelerate completion of the network in the Rue and Longfellow Elementary School neighborhoods.

“Accessibility is a great equalizer for students in our region — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when virtual learning requires students to be online,” said Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “This wouldn’t have happened without partnerships between private philanthropy and public sector, and we are pleased to have helped bring everyone together.”

With another school year fast approaching and a need to expand the BLink system, Carter Lake was added to the Council Bluffs Area WiFi Consortium, and service was extended to Carter Lake, effective July 13.