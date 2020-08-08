Rue, Longfellow area BLink service expected by October, December

Thanks to several local foundations, Phases VI and VII of the BLink WiFi network will be completed several years early, providing internet access to almost 1,500 more Council Bluffs Community Schools students, according to a press release from the Iowa West Foundation.
The project became more urgent in March when schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school district had to quickly convert to online instruction, and about 20% of the district’s families did not have internet service.
Thanks to grant funding from the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund – an initiative of the Iowa West Foundation and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation – along with contributions from the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the City of Council Bluffs totaling $400,000, the school district is able to leverage CARES Act funding to accelerate completion of the network in the Rue and Longfellow Elementary School neighborhoods.
“Accessibility is a great equalizer for students in our region — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when virtual learning requires students to be online,” said Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “This wouldn’t have happened without partnerships between private philanthropy and public sector, and we are pleased to have helped bring everyone together.”
With another school year fast approaching and a need to expand the BLink system, Carter Lake was added to the Council Bluffs Area WiFi Consortium, and service was extended to Carter Lake, effective July 13.
Next up is Phase VI of the project, which will expand the network to the Rue Elementary School area, said Ashley Kruse, communications director for the City of Council Bluffs.
“They’re working on it now and anticipate they’ll get done in October,” she said.
Phase VII, connection of the Longfellow Elementary School area, will follow right on its heels and is expected to be finished in December, Kruse said.
“That would complete the initial BLink project,” she said. “It’s a little shorter than the initial plan.”
In fact, it’s almost four years ahead of schedule, according to the Iowa West Foundation.
The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation also played a key role in the accelerated progress of the BLink project.
“The BLink project is so important for students during this difficult time – particularly as we strive for equitable access to educational resources,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. “We were excited to support this initiative with resources directly from PCCF and our generous donors through the COVID-19 Response Fund.”
“One of our impact areas at the Peter Kiewit Foundation is ‘Youth Pathways to Success,’” said Wendy Boyer, executive director. “The BLink WiFi expansion speaks to that by removing (a) barrier and opening access to an education that can help students reach their full potential.”
