Forecast: Mostly warm, sunny afternoon in Council Bluffs-Omaha area

Area residents can expect a warm, mostly sunny afternoon Monday while getting a break from scorching temperatures.

Highs are expected to reach near 86 degrees and the Council Bluffs-Omaha area may experience northeast winds of 3 to 6 mph throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Tonight, lows are forecasted to reach about 64 degrees, paired with calm winds.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and a northeast wind of 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low of about 64 degrees and calm winds.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half inch possible.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.