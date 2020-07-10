Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks.
The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks.
Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”
“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!