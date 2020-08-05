Custodians armed with germbusters for battle against coronavirus

Council Bluffs Community School District custodians will be wielding special germbusters to sanitize schools this school year.

They won’t be armed with proton blasters, but they’ll have the next-best thing.

Workers will use electrostatic sprayers to deep clean buildings nightly, according to Travis Martin, director of the Facilities, Maintenance and Custodial Services Department. The district has 19 hand-held electrostatic sprayers and four backpack units and has ordered five more hand-held and three more backpack sprayers, which are expected to arrive before school starts, Martin told the board of education last week.

Custodial supervisor Raymond Chase trained a group of employees on the equipment Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln High School.

Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers give disinfectant a positive charge so it is naturally attracted to grounded or negatively charged surfaces, according to infectionprevention.ie. The charge causes the solution to gravitate towards areas that have not been coated, producing a wrap-around effect that helps cover surfaces more completely.

At the same time, the droplets of liquid which are carrying the same charge, repel each other, causing the solution to atomize.

Electrostatic sprayers are considered by many to be the most effective method for disinfecting surfaces, depending on the strength of the charge, the type of surface, the wind and the distance from the sprayer to the surface.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.