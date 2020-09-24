Man wanted in connection to shooting incident at Council Bluffs Walmart arrested in Missouri

The incident occurred after two CBPD officers responded to Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in reference to a shoplifting incident, as previously reported by the Nonpareil. While working the case, the officers reportedly identified a white Mazda CX-9 parked nearby with stolen plates.

As officers were finishing responding to the shoplifting incident, a man later identified as Lybarger walked up the Mazda and got into the driver’s seat. As the officers approached the Mazda, the male subject locked the vehicle’s doors and started the motor.

A preliminary investigation determined that Kuebler fired his service handgun at Lybarger as a struggle was taking place to get him out of the car, police said. The suspect’s window was broken out and as Kuebler was reaching inside the car, Lybarger reportedly put the car into gear and sped off, hitting a parked vehicle.

Police said Kuebler suffered minor injuries to his arm, was treated at a local hospital and released. Lybarger reportedly fled the scene and the vehicle was located a short time later, abandoned, near the Interstate 29/Interstate 80 interchange.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to review Kuebler’s actions.

Kuebler, who was hired by the Council Bluffs Police Department in April 2019, remains on administrative leave while the DCI finalizes its independent investigation of the incident, according to the department.

