Bikers to make ABATE Iowa Toy Run Sunday

A group of local motorcyclists will take a ride carrying Christmas presents, but they won’t wait until Christmas Eve.

Members of District 2 of A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education will hold their 36th annual ABATE of Iowa Toy Run at 2 p.m. Sunday. They will meet in the parking lot near Bomgaars, ride into the city on Kanesville and take North 16th Street up to The Salvation Army’s Council Bluffs Corps at 16th and Avenue G.

There, they will deliver toys donated by ABATE members and associates for The Salvation Army to distribute to families in need in December. Capt. Chuck Cook, corps officer for Council Bluffs, plans to participate in the ride.

Twenty-five to 30 bikes are expected, said Troy Scivally, event coordinator.

“All we ask is whoever goes bring a new, unwrapped toy,” he said. “Usually somebody straps it to the bike, or somebody holds it.”

The Toy Run adds ABATE’s stamp to the delivery process and helps build awareness of the organization’s service to the community, Schivally said. District 2 also conducts a food drive for MOHM’s Place in October.