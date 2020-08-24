Politicians in Iowa storm zone: serving or self-serving?

A vehicle from Alpha Co., 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Iowa National Guard moves a damaged utility pole as work continues on debris removal in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. About 100 engineers from the Fairfield, Iowa, -based unit are assisting utility companies with debris removal so line work can progress. The unusual storm, a derecho, packed the power of a category 3 hurricane but lacked the days of warning a typical hurricane offers.