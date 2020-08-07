Big moves nearby: OPS delays start of school year until Aug. 18, to go fully remote

OMAHA, Neb. -- All Omaha Public Schools students will start the school year fully remote on Aug. 18, the Omaha Education Association told teachers on Friday.
The Omaha Education Association represents OPS staff. OPS officials were expected to make the official announcement later on Friday.
School was supposed to start on Tuesday. Pushing the start of school back by a week will allow teachers time to plan, and district in-service will be offered to teachers.
On Tuesday night, more than two dozen parents, teachers and community members showed up to the OPS school board meeting to say they were frustrated with how local leaders have reacted to the coronavirus, and to say they were uncomfortable with school starting in-person next week.
School board members also said they were uncomfortable with starting the school year with in-person classes. Board member Nancy Kratky said she wouldn't send her children or grandchildren to school.
Board members Tracy Casady and Ben Perlman said they were planning to send their kids to school but were terrified.
OPS had planned to start school on Tuesday by having students throughout the district divided into two groups, each of which would attend school in person for part of the week and learn at home for the rest of the week.
