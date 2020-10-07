Edison students evacuated during repair of small gas leak

Students at Edison Elementary School in Council Bluffs spent about an hour out in the sun Tuesday after being evacuated because of a small gas leak.

A teacher noticed a “faint smell of gas” and reported it at about 9 a.m., according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer. Students and staff left the building and gathered at the edge of school grounds away from the building.

Firefighters came and checked gas levels in the school and traced the leak to a gas water heater.

Black Hills Energy was called in, and the gas supply to that part of the building was shut off while the water heater was repaired, Ostrowski said. Luckily, this didn't affect gas service to the kitchen. Once the building was aired out, students were allowed to return to their classes.

“We appreciate the partnership of the first responders to check the situation and make sure it was safe to return,” she said.

