Wilson P.E. teacher wins award from statewide association

A Council Bluffs teacher has been honored with a statewide award.

Physical education teacher Billy Sanders was one of three recipients of the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year Award from the Iowa Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (IAHPERD), according to a press release from Council Bluffs Community Schools. Each award is given to a physical education teacher that works in an elementary, middle or high school.

Sanders was surprised about the award but appreciative.

“It’s pretty neat to win recognition, especially when it’s something you are passionate about and do every day for your job,” he said.

Sanders teaches P.E. and health to sixth- through eighth-graders at Wilson Middle School.

“I have the opportunity to work with a wide range of students, from the athletes in the building, to students with challenging behaviors to students with significant disabilities,” he said. “This opportunity has pushed me to think outside the box. It has pushed me to look at the curriculum and truly understand what skill is being focused on and what that might look like for this wide variety of students.”