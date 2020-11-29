Jerry Seinfeld digs into 45 years of his jokes for new book

LOS ANGELES — Forget the high-performance sports cars, the luxury Rolls-Royces and all those other classic automobiles in which Jerry Seinfeld ushers his fellow comics to the diner on television’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The most valuable things Seinfeld owns are the thousands of pieces of paper — yellow, scribbled over, sometimes crumpled — that for years he’s been cramming into those brown accordion folders that were once a staple of storage until something better came along called the laptop computer.

They contain the jokes Seinfeld has been writing and telling since that first day he walked into a New York nightclub as a 21-year-old wannabe comic who accepted free hamburgers in lieu of a paycheck. They continue right up to the present-day musings of a 66-year-old man wondering how the world keeps getting more crowded when he doesn’t see any more cemeteries being built.

“Flights, restaurants, theater shows sell out all the time. Cemetery? Anyone croaks, send them in. We just had an opening. What happened? Somebody came back to life and walked out. You’re very lucky.”

He’s compiled them all in a new book, “Is This Anything?,” the title taken from the question every comic asks every other comic when he or she is about to try out new material.