You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series Teams
0 comments

2020 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series Teams

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The 2020 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series for high school seniors was scheduled to be played beginning Aug. 6 in Cedar Rapids. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's series was canceled.

The IHSBCA strongly supports continuing the tradition of the Senior All-Star Serie, which is an opportunity for many of Iowa's best seniors to join together to play ball and establish lifelong friendships.

Despite no games being played this year, the IHSBCA again recognizes outstanding seniors selected to the 2020 All-Star Series. Team members were selected by the coaches of each team. The rosters consist of seniors from across the state and are split into four teams once again.

The IHSBCA looks forward to resuming games in the 2021 All-Star Series in August 2021.

2020 IHSBCA All-Star Series Teams

Large Schools West

Position, name, school

P Ty Langenberg Urbandale

P Jacob Draegar Johnston

P Jackson Payne Waukee

P Logan Smith DC-Grimes

C Alec Patino Sioux City East

C Mo Watson Ankeny

INF Avery Mellman Mason City

INF Alex Pendergast DM Roosevelt

INF Mason Bockoven Fort Dodge

INF Trey Morris Ankeny Centennial

INF Tucker Christensen Norwalk

OF Evan Martin SE Polk

OF Kaleb Krier SE Polk

OF Parker Shupe Johnston

OF Hank Himrich Dowling Catholic

UT Tyce Johnson Indianola

Head Coach: Blake Utley – Ft. Dodge

Assistant Coach: Chris Miller – Des Moines Roosevelt

Assistant Coach: Kevin Dicus – Sioux City East

Large Schools East

P GraysenDrezek North Scott

P Casey Perrenoud Western Dubuque

P Nik Coble Mt. Pleasant

P Alex McAleer Central DeWitt

C Calvin Harris Western Dubuque

C Nick Banowetz Xavier, Cedar Rapids

INF Max Holy Clinton

INF Andrue Henry Dubuque Hempstead

INF Zac Stallman Cedar Rapids Kennedy

INF Ben Vander Leest Iowa City West

INF Tyson Powers Burlington

OF Nolan Frey Iowa City Liberty

OF Jack West Davenport North

OF Tyler Miller Oskaloosa

OF Kaden Dewey Waverly-Shell Rock

UT Jack Young Pleasant Valley

Head Coach: Tom Cronk – Iowa City Liberty

Assistant Coach: Charlie Stumpff – Iowa City West

Assistant Coach: Cory Wachal – Davenport North

Small Schools West

P Kole Bradley Des Moines Christian

P Isaac Gavin Martensdale-St. Mary’s

P Jalyn Gramstad West Lyon

P Anthony Potthoff Van Meter

C Kade Reinertson Ballard

C Tyler Vandewater Nodaway Valley

INF Brett Berg Van Meter

INF Bryce Hall SE Warren

INF Reese Jamison Woodward-Granger

INF Brock Johnson Winterset

INF Connor Bruck Harlan

OF Kyle Berg Kuemper

OF Bryce Coppock West Sioux

OF Lance Wright St. Albert

OF Casey Young Winterset

UT Cal Gebhart Saydel

Head Coach: Eric Evans – Woodward-Granger

Assistant Coach: Steve Gebhart – Saydel

Assistant Coach: Taylor Doeschott – Kingsley-Pierson

Honorary Asst. Coach: JR Gebhart – Saydel

Small Schools East

P Reece Beuter Dike-New Hartford

P Sam Kratz Newman Catholic

P Tyler Tscherter Gladbrook-Reinbeck

P Lewis Havel Don Bosco

C Kody Kleve South Winneshiek

C Cade Rasque Kee High

INF Noah Tieskoetter South Winneshiek

INF Drew Chiprez Notre Dame Burlington

INF Alex Jones Edgewood-Colesburg

INF Parker Bechen North Linn

INF Logan Callison Durant

OF Hunter Pesek New Hampton

OF Parker Kiewiet Dike-New Hartford

OF Talen Dengler West Liberty

OF Austin Huber Alburnett

UT Caleb Banowetz Calamus-Wheatland

Head Coach: Ryan Stensland – Alburnett

Assistant Coach: Aaron Hamann – Edge-Cole

Assistant Coach: Sean Leonard – Dike-New Hartford

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News