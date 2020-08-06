2020 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series Teams

The 2020 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series for high school seniors was scheduled to be played beginning Aug. 6 in Cedar Rapids. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's series was canceled.
The IHSBCA strongly supports continuing the tradition of the Senior All-Star Serie, which is an opportunity for many of Iowa's best seniors to join together to play ball and establish lifelong friendships.
Despite no games being played this year, the IHSBCA again recognizes outstanding seniors selected to the 2020 All-Star Series. Team members were selected by the coaches of each team. The rosters consist of seniors from across the state and are split into four teams once again.
The IHSBCA looks forward to resuming games in the 2021 All-Star Series in August 2021.
2020 IHSBCA All-Star Series Teams
Large Schools West
Position, name, school
P Ty Langenberg Urbandale
P Jacob Draegar Johnston
P Jackson Payne Waukee
P Logan Smith DC-Grimes
C Alec Patino Sioux City East
C Mo Watson Ankeny
INF Avery Mellman Mason City
INF Alex Pendergast DM Roosevelt
INF Mason Bockoven Fort Dodge
INF Trey Morris Ankeny Centennial
INF Tucker Christensen Norwalk
OF Evan Martin SE Polk
OF Kaleb Krier SE Polk
OF Parker Shupe Johnston
OF Hank Himrich Dowling Catholic
UT Tyce Johnson Indianola
Head Coach: Blake Utley – Ft. Dodge
Assistant Coach: Chris Miller – Des Moines Roosevelt
Assistant Coach: Kevin Dicus – Sioux City East
Large Schools East
P GraysenDrezek North Scott
P Casey Perrenoud Western Dubuque
P Nik Coble Mt. Pleasant
P Alex McAleer Central DeWitt
C Calvin Harris Western Dubuque
C Nick Banowetz Xavier, Cedar Rapids
INF Max Holy Clinton
INF Andrue Henry Dubuque Hempstead
INF Zac Stallman Cedar Rapids Kennedy
INF Ben Vander Leest Iowa City West
INF Tyson Powers Burlington
OF Nolan Frey Iowa City Liberty
OF Jack West Davenport North
OF Tyler Miller Oskaloosa
OF Kaden Dewey Waverly-Shell Rock
UT Jack Young Pleasant Valley
Head Coach: Tom Cronk – Iowa City Liberty
Assistant Coach: Charlie Stumpff – Iowa City West
Assistant Coach: Cory Wachal – Davenport North
Small Schools West
P Kole Bradley Des Moines Christian
P Isaac Gavin Martensdale-St. Mary’s
P Jalyn Gramstad West Lyon
P Anthony Potthoff Van Meter
C Kade Reinertson Ballard
C Tyler Vandewater Nodaway Valley
INF Brett Berg Van Meter
INF Bryce Hall SE Warren
INF Reese Jamison Woodward-Granger
INF Brock Johnson Winterset
INF Connor Bruck Harlan
OF Kyle Berg Kuemper
OF Bryce Coppock West Sioux
OF Lance Wright St. Albert
OF Casey Young Winterset
UT Cal Gebhart Saydel
Head Coach: Eric Evans – Woodward-Granger
Assistant Coach: Steve Gebhart – Saydel
Assistant Coach: Taylor Doeschott – Kingsley-Pierson
Honorary Asst. Coach: JR Gebhart – Saydel
Small Schools East
P Reece Beuter Dike-New Hartford
P Sam Kratz Newman Catholic
P Tyler Tscherter Gladbrook-Reinbeck
P Lewis Havel Don Bosco
C Kody Kleve South Winneshiek
C Cade Rasque Kee High
INF Noah Tieskoetter South Winneshiek
INF Drew Chiprez Notre Dame Burlington
INF Alex Jones Edgewood-Colesburg
INF Parker Bechen North Linn
INF Logan Callison Durant
OF Hunter Pesek New Hampton
OF Parker Kiewiet Dike-New Hartford
OF Talen Dengler West Liberty
OF Austin Huber Alburnett
UT Caleb Banowetz Calamus-Wheatland
Head Coach: Ryan Stensland – Alburnett
Assistant Coach: Aaron Hamann – Edge-Cole
Assistant Coach: Sean Leonard – Dike-New Hartford
