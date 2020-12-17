Dec. 17 prep roundup/scoreboard

195: Cole Ridnour (C) WBF, 3:51 over Jesse Schwery (H). 220: Logan Green (C) won by forfeit. 285: Crew Howard (C) WBF, :16 over Jeremiah Davis (H). 106: Both teams were open. 113: Both teams were open. 120: Luke Freund (H) won by forfeit. 126: Tytan Frohlich (H) won by forfeit. 132: Luke Musich (H) maj. dec., 15-3 over Michael Mayer (C). 138: Mason McClarnon (C) TF/15-0, 4:29 over Ben Alberti (H). 145: Kale Downey (C) won by forfeit. 152: Dalton McKinley (H) WBF, 3:48 over Karson Downey (C). 160: Tyler Raybourn (C) dec., 10-3 over Bret Van Baale (H). 170: Zane Bendorf (H) WBF, :39 over Dillan Hunter (C). 182: Alex Monson (H) won by forfeit.