 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 17 prep roundup/scoreboard
0 comments

Dec. 17 prep roundup/scoreboard

  • 0
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep boys basketball

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll updated Dec. 14 with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukee (5) 0-0 86 1

2. Cedar Falls (2)1-0 82 2

3. Abraham Lincoln (2)4-0 68 3

4. Johnston 0-0 50 4

5. Ames 0-0 46 6

6. Davenport, North0-0 38 5

7. North Scott, Eldridge2-0 33 NR

8. Ankeny Centennial (1)1-0 27 9

9. Ankeny 1-0 25 NR

10. Dubuque, Hempstead1-1 19 8

Others receiving votes: Sioux City, East 15. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13. Southeast Polk 9. Dubuque, Senior 7. Lewis Central 7. Iowa City, West 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Waterloo, West 2. Sioux City, West 1.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 5-0 95 1

2. Carroll (1) 4-0 76 3

3. Ballard (1) 3-0 75 2

4. Pella (1) 4-0 64 T5

5. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-0 48 8

6. Assumption, Davenport 1-1 41 4

7. Monticello 2-0 37 10

8. Spencer 5-1 28 7

9. Glenwood 2-0 23 NR

10. Epworth, Western Dubuque 3-0 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Newton 13. Le Mars 9. West Delaware, Manchester 8. Humboldt 6. Mount Vernon 3. Storm Lake 1. Clear Creek-Amana 1.

Class 2A

1. Boyden-Hull (9) 4-0 95 1

2. Treynor (1) 4-0 65 4

3. Camanche 4-0 59 3

4. Western Christian, Hull 4-1 58 2

5. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0 51 5

6. Denver 4-0 35 8

(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4-0 35 7

8. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 4-0 30 9

9. Van Meter 3-0 26 NR

10. Dike-New Hartford 3-1 18 6

(tie) OA-BCIG 2-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 13. Des Moines Christian 13. Panorama, Panora 8. West Burlington 8. Clarinda 6. Pella Christian 5. West Sioux, Hawarden 4. South Hamilton, Jewell 2. West Branch 1.

Class 1A

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (6) 5-0 87 1

2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank(4) 3-0 86 4

3. Lake Mills 4-0 64 3

(tie) Martensdale-St. Marys 4-0 64 2

5. Springville 5-0 43 5

6. West Fork, Sheffield 3-0 33 T6

7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 3-0 32 T6

8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 5-0 29 9

9. North Mahaska, New Sharon 4-0 21 NR

10. Easton Valley 4-0 20 NR

(tie) Montezuma 4-1 20 T6

Others receiving votes: Keota 17. Danville 11. New London 10. Grand View Christian 5. GMG, Garwin 4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Janesville 1. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Parkview Christian 78, Heartland Christian 35

Friday, Dec. 18

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.

Creston at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 7:15 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Glenwood at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.

St. Albert at AHSTW, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:45 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Iowa Girls Basketball Prep Rankings

2020 third Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Updated on Thursday, Dec. 10

Class 1A

Rank, School, Record, LW

1 Newell-Fonda 4-0 1

2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 4-0 2

3 St. Ansgar 3-0 3

4 Kingsley-Pierson 4-0 4

5 MMCRU 3-0 5

6 Springville 3-0 6

7 Exira-EHK 3-0 7

8 Collins-Maxwell 6-0 8

9 Montezuma 4-1 10

10 CAM 4-0 13

11 Lynnville-Sully 5-1 8

12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-2 12

13 Turkey Valley 2-2 11

14 Winfield-Mount Union 5-0 NR

15 Logan-Magnolia 2-1 NR

Dropped Out: Burlington-Notre Dame (14); Stanton (15)

Class 2A

1 West Branch 3-0 1

2 Maquoketa Valley 3-0 2

3 South Central Calhoun 5-0 3

4 North Linn 3-0 4

5 Dike-New Hartford 3-0 5

6 West Monona 4-0 6

7 Nodaway Valley 3-0 7

8 West Hancock 3-0 9

9 AHSTW 3-1 10

10 Grundy Center 2-0 11

11 Denver 1-2 8

12 Jesup 4-0 13

13 Treynor 4-1 14

14 Sibley-Ocheyedan 4-0 NR

15 Central Lyon 2-1 12

Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (15)

Class 3A

1 Des Moines Christian 5-0 1

2 West Liberty 0-0 2

3 Cherokee 4-0 3

4 Clear Lake 4-0 4

5 Center Point-Urbana 2-1 5

6 Panorama 4-0 6

7 Unity Christian 4-1 7

8 Davenport Assumption 1-2 8

9 Roland-Story 1-1 9

10 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4-0 12

11 Osage 2-1 10

12 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-0 NR

13 West Lyon 1-1 15

14 Iowa Falls-Alden 4-0 NR

15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1-1 11

Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13), Solon (14)

Class 4A

1 Glenwood 2-0 1

2 Gilbert 3-0 2

3 Ballard 5-0 3

4 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 4

5 Central DeWitt 4-0 5

6 North Scott 1-0 6

7 Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 NR

8 Grinnell 1-0 10

9 Denison-Schleswig 3-1 9

10 Harlan 4-0 11

11 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 12

12 Creston 4-1 13

13 Bondurant-Farrar 1-1 7

14 Clear Creek-Amana 209 14

15 Keokuk 0-0 15

Dropped Out: Xavier (8)

Class 5A

1 Waterloo West 1-0 1

2 Southeast Polk 1-0 2

3 Johnston 0-0 3

4 Waukee 0-0 4

5 Iowa City West 0-0 5

6 Cedar Falls 2-0 6

7 Ankeny Centennial 0-0 7

8 Iowa City High 0-0 8

9 Davenport North 0-0 9

10 Des Moines Roosevelt 0-0 10

11 Ames 0-0 11

12 Muscatine 0-0 12

13 Dowling Catholic 0-0 13

14 West Des Moines Valley 0-0 14

15 Indianola 3-1 15

Dropped Out: None

Thursday, Dec. 17

Abraham Lincoln 60, Sioux City West 29

MVAOCOU at Riverside, (no score posted by press time)

Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian 13

Friday, Dec. 18

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan, 5:30 p.m.

Creston at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Atlantic at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 5:45 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Glenwood at Harlan, 3 p.m.

Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Abraham Lincoln at Waukee, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Area college basketball scores

Men: Nebraska 110, Doane 64

Women: UConn 80, Creighton 47

Prep bowling

Friday, Dec. 18

St. Albert vs. Tri-Center, 3:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Harlan 34, Clarinda 32

195: Cole Ridnour (C) WBF, 3:51 over Jesse Schwery (H). 220: Logan Green (C) won by forfeit. 285: Crew Howard (C) WBF, :16 over Jeremiah Davis (H). 106: Both teams were open. 113: Both teams were open. 120: Luke Freund (H) won by forfeit. 126: Tytan Frohlich (H) won by forfeit. 132: Luke Musich (H) maj. dec., 15-3 over Michael Mayer (C). 138: Mason McClarnon (C) TF/15-0, 4:29 over Ben Alberti (H). 145: Kale Downey (C) won by forfeit. 152: Dalton McKinley (H) WBF, 3:48 over Karson Downey (C). 160: Tyler Raybourn (C) dec., 10-3 over Bret Van Baale (H). 170: Zane Bendorf (H) WBF, :39 over Dillan Hunter (C). 182: Alex Monson (H) won by forfeit.

Harlan 66, Shenandoah 6

220: Jeremiah Davis (H) won by forfeit. 285: Richard Gaul (H) won by forfeit. 106: Both teams were open. 113: Both teams were open. 120: Luke Freund (H) won by forfeit. 126: Tytan Frohlich (H) won by forfeit. 132: Luke Musich (H) WBF, 2:35 over Owen Laughlin (S). 138: Landon Newquist (S) WBF, :36 over Ben Alberti (H). 145: Dalton McKinley (H) won by forfeit. 152: Bret Van Baale (H) won by forfeit. 160: Stephan Fah (H) won by forfeit. 170: Zane Bendorf (H) won by forfeit. 182: Alex Monson (H) WBF, 3:04 over Aidan Rathman (S). 195: Jesse Schwery (H) won by forfeit.

Clarinda 48, Shenandoah 6

Friday, Dec. 18

Glenwood at Blair Tournament, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Abraham Lincoln at Invitational at Auburn High School, 8:30 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert at Shenandoah, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge Girls Tournament, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 10 a.m.

WIC Tournament at Underwood, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

America’s line

NFL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Saturday

PACKERS 9 8.5 (51.5) Panthers

Bills 6 6 (49.5) BRONCOS

Sunday

COLTS 7 7 (51.0) Texans

TITANS 10.5 11 (51.5) Lions

RAMS 17 17.5 (43.5) Jets

Bucs 4 6 (49.5) FALCONS

DOLPHINS 3 2 (41.5) Patriots

Seahawks 4.5 5.5 (44.5) WASHINGTON

VIKINGS 3 3 (46.5) Bears

RAVENS 13.5 13 (47.5) Jaguars

Browns 4 6 (44.5) GIANTS

CARDS 5.5 6.5 (49.5) Eagles

Chiefs 4 3 (51.5) SAINTS

49ers 1 3 (45.0) COWBOYS

Monday

Steelers 12.5 13 (40.5) BEGALS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Friday

Nebraska 5 6.5 (53.5) RUGERS

INDIANA 11 PPD ( NL ) Puue

Conference USA Championship Game

Huntington, WV

MARSHALL 5 5 (42.0) Uab

MAC Championship Game

Detroit, MI

Buffalo 11.5 13 (67.5) Ball St

PAC 12 Championship Game

Los Angeles, CA

Usc 7 PPD ( NL ) Washington

Usc 3 3 (64.0) Oregon

Saturday

MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD ( NL ) Geogia Tech

WAKE FOREST 7 6.5 (66.5) Floida St

Air Force 2 2.5 (37.5) ARMY

WISCONSIN 10.5 12.5 (47.5) Minnesota

PENN ST 14.5 15 (52.5) Illinois

IOWA 13.5 PPD ( NL ) Michigan

MARYLAND 1.5 PPD ( NL ) Michigan St

UTAH 9.5 10.5 (55.5) Washington St

UCLA 6.5 7 (59.0) Stanford

Oregon 8.5 PPD ( NL ) COLORADO

Arizona St 7 7 (54.5) OREGON ST

CALIFORNIA 14.5 PPD ( NL ) Arizona

BIG 10 Championship Game

Indianapolis, IN

Ohio St 20 20.5 (57.5) Northwestern

BIG 12 Championship Game

Arlington, TX

Oklahoma 6 5.5 (58.5) Iowa St

Sun Belt Championship Game

Conway, SC

COASTAL CARO 4.5 3.5 (55.0) UL-Lafayette

ACC Championship Game

Charlotte, NC

Clemson 10.5 10.5 (60.5) Notre Dame

AAC Championship Game

Cincinnati, OH

CINCINNATI 15.5 14.5 (45.5) Tulsa

SEC Championship Game

Atlanta, GA

Alabama 17 17.5 (74.5) Florida

Mountain West Championship Game

Las Vegas, NV

Boise St 7 6.5 (56.0) San Jose St

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

SAN DIEGO ST 7.5 Byu

Drake 5 S DAKOTA

RHODE ISLAND 5 Davidson

Belmont 10 TENNESSEE ST

RIDER 1 Iona

NO ILLINOIS 16.5 Chicago St

CHARLESTON 3 W Carolina

TENNESSEE 27.5 Tennessee Tech

SE MISSOURI ST 6.5 Tenn-Martin

Santa Clara 7 SAN JOSE ST

WASHINGTON ST 5 Montana St

UTAH 21.5 Idaho

W VIRGINIA 15.5 Iowa St

UTAH ST 11 No Colorado

NEVADA 12 Air Force

PORTLAND ST 2.5 Weber St

RICHMOND 3.5 Loyola-Chicago

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert