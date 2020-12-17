Dec. 17 prep roundup/scoreboard

Prep boys basketball
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll updated Dec. 14 with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (5) 0-0 86 1
2. Cedar Falls (2)1-0 82 2
3. Abraham Lincoln (2)4-0 68 3
4. Johnston 0-0 50 4
5. Ames 0-0 46 6
6. Davenport, North0-0 38 5
7. North Scott, Eldridge2-0 33 NR
8. Ankeny Centennial (1)1-0 27 9
9. Ankeny 1-0 25 NR
10. Dubuque, Hempstead1-1 19 8
Others receiving votes: Sioux City, East 15. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13. Southeast Polk 9. Dubuque, Senior 7. Lewis Central 7. Iowa City, West 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Waterloo, West 2. Sioux City, West 1.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 5-0 95 1
2. Carroll (1) 4-0 76 3
3. Ballard (1) 3-0 75 2
4. Pella (1) 4-0 64 T5
5. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-0 48 8
6. Assumption, Davenport 1-1 41 4
7. Monticello 2-0 37 10
8. Spencer 5-1 28 7
9. Glenwood 2-0 23 NR
10. Epworth, Western Dubuque 3-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Newton 13. Le Mars 9. West Delaware, Manchester 8. Humboldt 6. Mount Vernon 3. Storm Lake 1. Clear Creek-Amana 1.
Class 2A
1. Boyden-Hull (9) 4-0 95 1
2. Treynor (1) 4-0 65 4
3. Camanche 4-0 59 3
4. Western Christian, Hull 4-1 58 2
5. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0 51 5
6. Denver 4-0 35 8
(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4-0 35 7
8. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 4-0 30 9
9. Van Meter 3-0 26 NR
10. Dike-New Hartford 3-1 18 6
(tie) OA-BCIG 2-0 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 13. Des Moines Christian 13. Panorama, Panora 8. West Burlington 8. Clarinda 6. Pella Christian 5. West Sioux, Hawarden 4. South Hamilton, Jewell 2. West Branch 1.
Class 1A
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (6) 5-0 87 1
2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank(4) 3-0 86 4
3. Lake Mills 4-0 64 3
(tie) Martensdale-St. Marys 4-0 64 2
5. Springville 5-0 43 5
6. West Fork, Sheffield 3-0 33 T6
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 3-0 32 T6
8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 5-0 29 9
9. North Mahaska, New Sharon 4-0 21 NR
10. Easton Valley 4-0 20 NR
(tie) Montezuma 4-1 20 T6
Others receiving votes: Keota 17. Danville 11. New London 10. Grand View Christian 5. GMG, Garwin 4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Janesville 1. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Parkview Christian 78, Heartland Christian 35
Friday, Dec. 18
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 7:15 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Glenwood at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.
St. Albert at AHSTW, 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:45 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Iowa Girls Basketball Prep Rankings
2020 third Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Updated on Thursday, Dec. 10
Class 1A
Rank, School, Record, LW
1 Newell-Fonda 4-0 1
2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 4-0 2
3 St. Ansgar 3-0 3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 4-0 4
5 MMCRU 3-0 5
6 Springville 3-0 6
7 Exira-EHK 3-0 7
8 Collins-Maxwell 6-0 8
9 Montezuma 4-1 10
10 CAM 4-0 13
11 Lynnville-Sully 5-1 8
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-2 12
13 Turkey Valley 2-2 11
14 Winfield-Mount Union 5-0 NR
15 Logan-Magnolia 2-1 NR
Dropped Out: Burlington-Notre Dame (14); Stanton (15)
Class 2A
1 West Branch 3-0 1
2 Maquoketa Valley 3-0 2
3 South Central Calhoun 5-0 3
4 North Linn 3-0 4
5 Dike-New Hartford 3-0 5
6 West Monona 4-0 6
7 Nodaway Valley 3-0 7
8 West Hancock 3-0 9
9 AHSTW 3-1 10
10 Grundy Center 2-0 11
11 Denver 1-2 8
12 Jesup 4-0 13
13 Treynor 4-1 14
14 Sibley-Ocheyedan 4-0 NR
15 Central Lyon 2-1 12
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (15)
Class 3A
1 Des Moines Christian 5-0 1
2 West Liberty 0-0 2
3 Cherokee 4-0 3
4 Clear Lake 4-0 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 2-1 5
6 Panorama 4-0 6
7 Unity Christian 4-1 7
8 Davenport Assumption 1-2 8
9 Roland-Story 1-1 9
10 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4-0 12
11 Osage 2-1 10
12 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-0 NR
13 West Lyon 1-1 15
14 Iowa Falls-Alden 4-0 NR
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1-1 11
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13), Solon (14)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 2-0 1
2 Gilbert 3-0 2
3 Ballard 5-0 3
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 4
5 Central DeWitt 4-0 5
6 North Scott 1-0 6
7 Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 NR
8 Grinnell 1-0 10
9 Denison-Schleswig 3-1 9
10 Harlan 4-0 11
11 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 12
12 Creston 4-1 13
13 Bondurant-Farrar 1-1 7
14 Clear Creek-Amana 209 14
15 Keokuk 0-0 15
Dropped Out: Xavier (8)
Class 5A
1 Waterloo West 1-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 1-0 2
3 Johnston 0-0 3
4 Waukee 0-0 4
5 Iowa City West 0-0 5
6 Cedar Falls 2-0 6
7 Ankeny Centennial 0-0 7
8 Iowa City High 0-0 8
9 Davenport North 0-0 9
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 0-0 10
11 Ames 0-0 11
12 Muscatine 0-0 12
13 Dowling Catholic 0-0 13
14 West Des Moines Valley 0-0 14
15 Indianola 3-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Thursday, Dec. 17
Abraham Lincoln 60, Sioux City West 29
MVAOCOU at Riverside, (no score posted by press time)
Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian 13
Friday, Dec. 18
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan, 5:30 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 5:45 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Glenwood at Harlan, 3 p.m.
Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Abraham Lincoln at Waukee, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Area college basketball scores
Men: Nebraska 110, Doane 64
Women: UConn 80, Creighton 47
Prep bowling
Friday, Dec. 18
St. Albert vs. Tri-Center, 3:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Harlan 34, Clarinda 32
195: Cole Ridnour (C) WBF, 3:51 over Jesse Schwery (H). 220: Logan Green (C) won by forfeit. 285: Crew Howard (C) WBF, :16 over Jeremiah Davis (H). 106: Both teams were open. 113: Both teams were open. 120: Luke Freund (H) won by forfeit. 126: Tytan Frohlich (H) won by forfeit. 132: Luke Musich (H) maj. dec., 15-3 over Michael Mayer (C). 138: Mason McClarnon (C) TF/15-0, 4:29 over Ben Alberti (H). 145: Kale Downey (C) won by forfeit. 152: Dalton McKinley (H) WBF, 3:48 over Karson Downey (C). 160: Tyler Raybourn (C) dec., 10-3 over Bret Van Baale (H). 170: Zane Bendorf (H) WBF, :39 over Dillan Hunter (C). 182: Alex Monson (H) won by forfeit.
Harlan 66, Shenandoah 6
220: Jeremiah Davis (H) won by forfeit. 285: Richard Gaul (H) won by forfeit. 106: Both teams were open. 113: Both teams were open. 120: Luke Freund (H) won by forfeit. 126: Tytan Frohlich (H) won by forfeit. 132: Luke Musich (H) WBF, 2:35 over Owen Laughlin (S). 138: Landon Newquist (S) WBF, :36 over Ben Alberti (H). 145: Dalton McKinley (H) won by forfeit. 152: Bret Van Baale (H) won by forfeit. 160: Stephan Fah (H) won by forfeit. 170: Zane Bendorf (H) won by forfeit. 182: Alex Monson (H) WBF, 3:04 over Aidan Rathman (S). 195: Jesse Schwery (H) won by forfeit.
Clarinda 48, Shenandoah 6
Friday, Dec. 18
Glenwood at Blair Tournament, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Abraham Lincoln at Invitational at Auburn High School, 8:30 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert at Shenandoah, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge Girls Tournament, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 10 a.m.
WIC Tournament at Underwood, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
America’s line
NFL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Saturday
PACKERS 9 8.5 (51.5) Panthers
Bills 6 6 (49.5) BRONCOS
Sunday
COLTS 7 7 (51.0) Texans
TITANS 10.5 11 (51.5) Lions
RAMS 17 17.5 (43.5) Jets
Bucs 4 6 (49.5) FALCONS
DOLPHINS 3 2 (41.5) Patriots
Seahawks 4.5 5.5 (44.5) WASHINGTON
VIKINGS 3 3 (46.5) Bears
RAVENS 13.5 13 (47.5) Jaguars
Browns 4 6 (44.5) GIANTS
CARDS 5.5 6.5 (49.5) Eagles
Chiefs 4 3 (51.5) SAINTS
49ers 1 3 (45.0) COWBOYS
Monday
Steelers 12.5 13 (40.5) BEGALS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Friday
Nebraska 5 6.5 (53.5) RUGERS
INDIANA 11 PPD ( NL ) Puue
Conference USA Championship Game
Huntington, WV
MARSHALL 5 5 (42.0) Uab
MAC Championship Game
Detroit, MI
Buffalo 11.5 13 (67.5) Ball St
PAC 12 Championship Game
Los Angeles, CA
Usc 7 PPD ( NL ) Washington
Usc 3 3 (64.0) Oregon
Saturday
MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD ( NL ) Geogia Tech
WAKE FOREST 7 6.5 (66.5) Floida St
Air Force 2 2.5 (37.5) ARMY
WISCONSIN 10.5 12.5 (47.5) Minnesota
PENN ST 14.5 15 (52.5) Illinois
IOWA 13.5 PPD ( NL ) Michigan
MARYLAND 1.5 PPD ( NL ) Michigan St
UTAH 9.5 10.5 (55.5) Washington St
UCLA 6.5 7 (59.0) Stanford
Oregon 8.5 PPD ( NL ) COLORADO
Arizona St 7 7 (54.5) OREGON ST
CALIFORNIA 14.5 PPD ( NL ) Arizona
BIG 10 Championship Game
Indianapolis, IN
Ohio St 20 20.5 (57.5) Northwestern
BIG 12 Championship Game
Arlington, TX
Oklahoma 6 5.5 (58.5) Iowa St
Sun Belt Championship Game
Conway, SC
COASTAL CARO 4.5 3.5 (55.0) UL-Lafayette
ACC Championship Game
Charlotte, NC
Clemson 10.5 10.5 (60.5) Notre Dame
AAC Championship Game
Cincinnati, OH
CINCINNATI 15.5 14.5 (45.5) Tulsa
SEC Championship Game
Atlanta, GA
Alabama 17 17.5 (74.5) Florida
Mountain West Championship Game
Las Vegas, NV
Boise St 7 6.5 (56.0) San Jose St
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
SAN DIEGO ST 7.5 Byu
Drake 5 S DAKOTA
RHODE ISLAND 5 Davidson
Belmont 10 TENNESSEE ST
RIDER 1 Iona
NO ILLINOIS 16.5 Chicago St
CHARLESTON 3 W Carolina
TENNESSEE 27.5 Tennessee Tech
SE MISSOURI ST 6.5 Tenn-Martin
Santa Clara 7 SAN JOSE ST
WASHINGTON ST 5 Montana St
UTAH 21.5 Idaho
W VIRGINIA 15.5 Iowa St
UTAH ST 11 No Colorado
NEVADA 12 Air Force
PORTLAND ST 2.5 Weber St
RICHMOND 3.5 Loyola-Chicago
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!