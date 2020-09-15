Duncan, McKeever finish in top 5 for St. Albert at AHSTW meet

AVOCA – St. Albert’s Reese Duncan and Carly McKeever finished in the top five, while host AHSTW won the girls team title on Tuesday at the AHSTW Cross Country Meet.
Duncan finished second behind Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia, who crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 49 seconds, while McKeever was fifth.
“I was very impressed with how they ran today,” St. Albert coach Russ Sindelar said. “They showed a lot of maturity with how they ran and Reese was right there with (Sporrer).”
AHSTW was led by seniors Julia Kock (7th), Holly Hoepner (8th) and Chloe Falkena (9th).
Missouri Valley won the boys team title and Treynor’s Cole Dolley was the individual winner.
St. Albert finished eighth as a team and were led by sophomore Hadyn Piskorski, who finished 15th.
Boys team results
1, Missouri Valley, 54; 2, IKM-Manning, 58; 3, Treynor, 96; 4, Underwood, 98; 5, Woodbine, 117; 6, Riverside, 134; 7, Logan-Magnolia, 146; 8, St. Albert, 168.
Boys individual top 10
1, Cole Dolley, Treynor, 16:58.8; 2, Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning, 17:05.6; 3, Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley, 17:30.4; 4, Gable Porter, Underwood, 17:33.8; 5, Connor Keller, IKM-Manning, 18:14.1; 6, Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley, 18:14.2; 7, Landon Bendgen, Woodbine, 18:20.1; 8, Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley, 18:21.1; 9, Ben Schroder, Riverside, 18:32.0; 10, Mason Yochum, Treynor, 18:37.7.
St. Albert: 15, Hadyn Piskorski, 19:13.2; 25, Chase Morton, 20:00.1; 44, Zach Williams, 22:04.9; 50, Owen Wise, 22:22.8; 57, Adam Denny, 22:59.8; 61, Nolan Smith, 24:42.1; 74, Jackson Wigington, 29:01.9
Girls team results
1, AHSTW 49; 2, Logan-Magnolia 53; 3, Treynor 85; 4, Underwood 102; 5, Audubon 129; 6, Exira-EHK 130; 7, Missouri Valley 146.
Girls individual top 10
1, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 19:49.3; 2, Reese Duncan, St. Albert, 20:24.3; 3, Georgia Paulson, Underwood, 20:40.6; 4, Clara Teigland, Treynor, 21:00.3; 5, Carly McKeever, St. Albert, 21:07.0; 6, Hannah Thygesen, Audubon, 21:13.0; 7, Julia Kock, AHSTW, 21:34.3; 8, Holly Hoepner, AHSTW, 21:35.8; 9, Chloe Falkena AHSTW, 21:59.9; 10, Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, 22:35.0.
St. Albert: 2, Reese Duncan, 20:24.3; 5, Carly McKeever, 21:07.0; 18, Brenna Smith, 23:41. 43, Mallory Daley, 26:05.3.
Volleyball
Sioux City Heelan 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
SIOUX CITY – Despite a strong game from Samara Alcaraz, who led Thomas Jefferson Tuesday in blocks, the Yellow Jackets dropped a 9-25, 15-25, 9-25 Missouri River Conference match at Sioux City Heelan.
T.J. coach Darion White also commended the play of libero Faith Christensen.
The Jackets will return to action Saturday for the West Harrison tournament.
Thomas Jefferson (1-7) 9 15 9
Sioux City Heelan (4-5) 25 25 25
Red Oak 3, Lewis Central 0
Red Oak handed Lewis Central its first loss of the season Tuesday, sweeping the Titans 25-10, 25-12, 25-19.
“It showed that we’re a young team,” Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond said.
Luckily for Lewis Central, there will be plenty of opportunities for redemption soon with a game at Clarinda on Thursday, followed by the Fort Dodge Tournament Saturday.
“We have practice (Wednesday), so we’ll get back to basics, calm everyone down and get our confidence back,” Bond said.
Red Oak will host their own tournament on Saturday.
Red Oak (6-3) 25 25 25—3
Lewis Central (3-1) 10 12 19—0
Omaha Christian 3, Heartland Christian 0
Omaha Christian swept Heartland Christian 25-21, 25-23, 25-13 on Tuesday in Omaha.
Grace Heffernan led H.C. with six kills, while Mady Jundt and Corey Butterbaugh each had five. Butterbaugh also had a team-high 12 assists, and Christeen Hartzell added seven. Defensively, Heffernan and Savannah Horan both had five digs.
“The girls played much better tonight,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “Our passing was better, and our hitting percentage was much better. Grace played well at the net and Mady did a great job hustling and being a leader on the court.”
H.C. plays at Whiting on Thursday.
Heartland Christian (1-10) 21 23 13—0
Omaha Christian 25 25 25—3
S.C. East 3, Abraham Lincoln 1
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City East topped Abraham Lincoln 25-14, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Kayla Schleifman had 13 kills and three blocks for the Lynx, Jillian Shanks had eight kills and four digs,
Baylie Girres added 10 digs, seven kills and a block, Emma Oneal had 14 digs and
Molly Romano had 25 assists, six digs, four kills and a pair of blocks.
A.L. is back in action on Saturday at the Red Oak Tourney.
Abraham Lincoln (2-6) 14 13 25 21—1
Sioux City East (5-2) 25 25 19 25—3
Tri-Center 3, IKM-Manning 0
NEOLA – Tri-Center prevailed in a Western Iowa Conference sweep Tuesday over IKM-Manning 25-12, 25-16, 25-14.
Presley Pogge paced the Trojans in kills (10) and blocks (3).
T-C leaders: Kills: Presley Pogge 10, Marrisa Ring 5, Emile Sorenson 3, Meredith Maassen 2, Miranda Ring 1, Mikenzie Brewer 1, Taylor Kenkel 1. Assists — Miranda Ring 21. Aces — Miranda Ring 7, Maassen 3, Abby Stamp 2, Pogge 1, Marrisa Ring 1. Digs — Stamp 7, Preslie Arbaugh 4, Marrisa Ring 4, Brooke Daughenbaugh 2, Pogge 2, Maassen 1. Blocks — Pogge 3, Maassen 2, Miranda Ring 1, Mikenzie Brewer 1.
