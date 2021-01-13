Experienced Reivers ready to wrestle

Sports are finally returning at Iowa Western and athletes are more than eager to finally get out on the field, the court or, in this case, the mat to compete again.

Of all the Reiver athletics year may arguably have one of the most, if not the most experienced squads this year.

With four NJCAA all-americans returning including Chance Fry at 157, Josh McFarland at 184, Dillyn Miller at heavyweight, and 165 weight class national champion, Isaiah Crosby, expectations will be high once again for this program.

“We’re probably going to be a sophomore dominated group for the first time in our 10 years,” coach Josh Watts said. “We’re always striving to bring home a national title, and that’s been the primary focus, especially for this sophomore group.”

“Before they leave I know they all really want to win a national title, but generally our focus is just to get better on a day-to-day basis and hope that it accumulates to something great in the end.”

The wrestling team officially began training and practices on Jan. 4. While COVID-19 precautions still add a bit of an abnormal feeling, having a sophomore heavy group is helping make practices move right along.