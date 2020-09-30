Football fix

On the other side of the field is a Thomas Jefferson squad that’s still searching for its first victory but showed noticeable progress last week against Sioux City East, especially on the offensive side of the ball. T.J.’s Devon Bovee led the way with 16 carries for 152 yards and a pair of scores.

“We were able to gain some confidence and show we could move the ball,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “The kids were actually pretty disappointed by the end of the game that we were only able to score 26 based on how the game started and how things went. Our kids have enough confidence in themselves offensively now to be able to make things click and move the ball.”

The Lynx prevailed over the Yellow Jackets last fall in a 19-18 thriller. Prior to that, T.J. had won in both 2018 and 2017.

Wolfe knows that each team will bring its A-game into Friday.

“We’ve got two sides to the coin here,” he said. “There’s the rivalry aspect. You throw the records out the window and all those things. Then there’s also let’s keep getting better. The opponent – it doesn’t matter if its’ T.J., Urbandale or North – the opponent is irrelevant. It’s not about what they do; it’s about what we do. What we need to do is get better in practice and make sure we’re in position to win another football game.”