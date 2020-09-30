Football fix

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday at Wicksersham Stadium
Records: Abraham Lincoln 4-1, Thomas Jefferson 0-4
Last Week: Abraham Lincoln defeated Sioux City North 43-6; Thomas Jefferson lost to Sioux City East 55-26
The Word: The second all-Council Bluffs matchup of the 2020 season takes place this week.
On one side, Abraham Lincoln is soaring. Using a nice blend of opportunistic defense and an offense that’s scored at least 43 points the last two weeks, the Lynx, with last week’s convincing victory over Sioux City North, have assured themselves of a regular season winning record for the first time since 2013.
A.L. quarterback Lennx Brown threw for 198 yards and rushed for 98 more, and running back TJ Hayes added 200 yards on the ground and now has 728 on the year, good for the fourth-best total in Class 4-A.
“We played good ball,” said A.L. coach John Wolfe of the victory over North. “We knew we had a good football team, and that showed up on Friday. We’ve still got some things to fix, but we knew that was going to happen eventually, and we hope we can keep working on things in practice and keep playing to the potential we believe we have.”
On the other side of the field is a Thomas Jefferson squad that’s still searching for its first victory but showed noticeable progress last week against Sioux City East, especially on the offensive side of the ball. T.J.’s Devon Bovee led the way with 16 carries for 152 yards and a pair of scores.
“We were able to gain some confidence and show we could move the ball,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “The kids were actually pretty disappointed by the end of the game that we were only able to score 26 based on how the game started and how things went. Our kids have enough confidence in themselves offensively now to be able to make things click and move the ball.”
The Lynx prevailed over the Yellow Jackets last fall in a 19-18 thriller. Prior to that, T.J. had won in both 2018 and 2017.
Wolfe knows that each team will bring its A-game into Friday.
“We’ve got two sides to the coin here,” he said. “There’s the rivalry aspect. You throw the records out the window and all those things. Then there’s also let’s keep getting better. The opponent – it doesn’t matter if its’ T.J., Urbandale or North – the opponent is irrelevant. It’s not about what they do; it’s about what we do. What we need to do is get better in practice and make sure we’re in position to win another football game.”
Anderson also knows a strong test awaits at The Wick with an up-and-coming A.L. roster.
“I’m pretty impressed with A.L. as far as their progress from last year and what they’ve been able to do,” Anderson said. “Their running game is real solid. At first glance, they seem like they’re really wide open and throw the ball all over the place, but that’s not really who they are. They run the ball 75% of the time. They just do it out of spread sets with different things. I’ve known Lennx Brown for a long time, and I think he’s playing up to his potential.”
Tri-Center at St. Albert
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Al Leber Field
Records: Tri-Center 2-3, St. Albert 2-2
Last week: Tri-Center lost to Southwest Valley 19-14; St. Albert was idle because their scheduled game with AHSTW was cancelled.
The word: Last week, the Falcons looked to stay hot and extend their current two-game win streak before they were informed the game was canceled as everyone continues to deal with ramifications from the pandemic. The impromptu bye had it negatives and positives, according to St. Albert head coach Jake Driver.
“The bad was the suddenness of it, because you prepare all week and then don’t get to play,” he said. “The goos was that we got an extra day of practice to really focus on fundamentals and get a lot of conditioning in to try and simulate as close to a game-type condition as possible.
Tri-Center enters Friday’s game with what may be a bit of a deceiving 2-3 record, after dropping their previous two games by a combined 10 total points against Riverside (5-1) and Southwest Valley (4-1). Both Riverside and Southwest Valley’s only loss of the season came to, you guessed it, St. Albert.
“Tri-Center is a nice-sized team that’s big up front across the board,” Driver said. “In my opinion they’re better than their record. They’ve had a couple bad breaks late in some ballgames and had leads against both (Riverside and Southwest Valley).”
The Falcons secondary will be on high alert as the Trojans like to toss it around with junior quarterback Jaxon Johnson, who has thrown for 1,163 yards at a clip of 51% with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Junior Brecken Freeberg leads Tri-Center on the ground with 181 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries. As a team the Trojans have rushed for 441 yards, compared to 1,163 through the air.
Driver confirmed that the AHSTW game will not be made-up. St. Albert is scheduled to complete its regular season Oct. 9 at Sidney.
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central
When/where: Canceled
Records: Denison-Schleswig 1-4; Lewis Central 5-0
Last week: Denison-Schleswig defeated Creston 7-0; Lewis Central defeated Glenwood 42-14
The word: News came Wednesday afternoon that this week’s contest would be cancelled.
At about 3:15 p.m., Denison-Schleswig’s activities director Twitter account @AdMonarchs Tweeted the following message: “Out of an abundance of caution, Denis CSD is going to cancel our football games for Friday, Oct. 2nd vs Council Bluffs Lewis Central. We are working through the details of some positive cases & contact tracing & don’t want to potentially expose any students/players from our district or another district.”
Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad later confirmed the news to the Nonpareil, also adding that because of the timing in the season, the game will not be made up.
Lewis Central is slated to finish the regular season on Oct. 9 at Harlan.
