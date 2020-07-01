Gittins pitches L.C. past Shen

Megan Gittins threw a complete game with two strikeouts, leading Lewis Central to a 7-2 victory over Shenandoah.
Maddie Howard scored two runs for the Titans, and Paige Rodewald finished with two singles.
“I was super proud of the way we came out tonight,” L.C. coach Hannah Cole said. “We came out after a loss last night. We were bummed about that, but we talked about our approach at the plate and how we always have to be confident and look for base hits.”
Shenandoah (7-4) 010 010 0 – 2 4 2
Lewis Central (5-5) 113 020 x – 7 7 2
W: Megan Gittins. L: Delaney Voshell.
2B: LC, Haley Bach.