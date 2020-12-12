Glenwood remains undefeated with 61-49 win over A.L.

GLENWOOD – Jenna Hopp poured in a game-high 21 points, Madison Camden had 17 and Glenwood remained unbeaten with a 61-49 victory over Abraham Lincoln on Saturday.

Clinging to a 19-17 advantage after the first quarter, the crucial quarter was the second as the Rams proceeded to outscore the Lynx 21-8 to take a 40-25.

A.L. responded, winning the third but it was too little, too late as Glenwood held on for an 11-point win.

“Glenwood went on a tear in the second, but in the second half, our goal was to chip into their lead, and we got within seven,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We had a dry spell and couldn’t cut it closer, (but) I’m so proud of the fight in the girls. Glenwood has a great team, but we can play with those types of teams.”

Kayla Schleifman led A.L. with 18 points, while Jillian Shanks added 17 and Baylie Girres was in double figures with 12.

Glenwood is back in action on Friday when scheduled to host Creston, while A.L. travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.

AL (2-3) 17-8-15-9—49

Glenwood (4-0) 19-21-10-11—61

AL: Jillian Shanks 17, Kerragan Baxter 2, Kayla Schleifman 18, Baylie Girres 12.

G: Jenna Hopp 21, Coryl Matheny 11, Emma Hughes 1, Abby Hughes 7, Madison Camden 17, Kennedy Jones 2, Brynlee Arnold 2.