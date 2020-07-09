You are the owner of this article.
IHSAA releases Class 3-A, 4-A postseason pairings
20200703_spo_tjbaseball_5

Thomas Jefferson pitcher Jared Thompson, left, get some love from catcher Nate Newton, at right, following the top of the first inning of the second game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against Sioux City East on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Three Council Bluffs baseball teams on Thursday learned their matchups for Class 4-A postseason play.

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson were assigned to Substate 8 of Class 4-A. Each will open play on July 17. Thomas Jefferson (5-12) received the highest seed among the C.B. schools – a 2 seed – and will play host to fifth-seeded Des Moines North (1-20) at 5 p.m. at Lewis Central High School.

Upon the conclusion of that game, third-seeded Lewis Central (11-3) will play host to fourth-seeded Abraham Lincoln (4-12) at approximately 7 p.m.

Class 4-A No. 3 and top-seeded Ankeny (15-7) will have a first-round bye and host the lowest remaining seed in the semifinal round. Substate 8 is now comprised of five teams after West Des Moines Dowling, which was ranked No. 1 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings, will not play in the postseason following a positive COVID-19 test.

In Class 3-A, Glenwood will open district play at Denison-Schleswig.

The state tournament will be played at Principal Park in Des Moines from July 24 to Aug. 1.

Friday, July 17

Class 4-A Substate 8

No. 5 Des Moines North at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (at Lewis Central), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Abraham Lincoln at No. 3 Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Ankeny first-round bye

*West Des Moines Dowling will not participate

Class 3-A District 16

Creston at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

