IHSAA releases Class 3-A, 4-A postseason pairings

Three Council Bluffs baseball teams on Thursday learned their matchups for Class 4-A postseason play.

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson were assigned to Substate 8 of Class 4-A. Each will open play on July 17. Thomas Jefferson (5-12) received the highest seed among the C.B. schools – a 2 seed – and will play host to fifth-seeded Des Moines North (1-20) at 5 p.m. at Lewis Central High School.

Upon the conclusion of that game, third-seeded Lewis Central (11-3) will play host to fourth-seeded Abraham Lincoln (4-12) at approximately 7 p.m.

Class 4-A No. 3 and top-seeded Ankeny (15-7) will have a first-round bye and host the lowest remaining seed in the semifinal round. Substate 8 is now comprised of five teams after West Des Moines Dowling, which was ranked No. 1 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings, will not play in the postseason following a positive COVID-19 test.

In Class 3-A, Glenwood will open district play at Denison-Schleswig.

The state tournament will be played at Principal Park in Des Moines from July 24 to Aug. 1.

Friday, July 17

Class 4-A Substate 8

No. 5 Des Moines North at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (at Lewis Central), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Abraham Lincoln at No. 3 Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Ankeny first-round bye

*West Des Moines Dowling will not participate

Class 3-A District 16