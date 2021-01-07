 Skip to main content
Jan. 7 scoreboard
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep basketball

MAC Shootout

At Mid-America Center

Friday, Jan. 8

(Boys) Heartland Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 2:30 p.m.

(Girls) Thomas Jefferson vs. Omaha Roncalli, 4 p.m.

(Boys) Thomas Jefferson vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.

(Girls) Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 7 p.m.

(Boys) Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

(Girls) Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.

(Boys) Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 11:30 a.m.

(Girls) St. Albert vs. Treynor, 1 p.m.

(Boys) St. Albert vs. Grand View Christian, 2:30 p.m.

(Girls) Glenwood vs. Fremont, 4 p.m.

(Boys) Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30 p.m.

(Girls) Lewis Central vs. Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m.

(Boys) Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn North, 8:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Thursday

AHSTW 61, Stanton 55

Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41

Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35

Friday

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Clarinda at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Harlan, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Thursday

Underwood at IKM-Manning, late

Friday

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Grand View Christian at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Prep bowling

Thursday

Lewis Central girls, St. Albert, at Council Bluffs at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.

Lewis Central boys, St. Albert at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Lewis Central at Council Bluffs at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Thursday

AHSTW 41, AC/GC 32

Treynor 54, Conestoga 27

Underwood 39, Tri-Center 18

Bishop Heelan 66, TJ 6

Sioux City West 48, TJ 24

Sioux City East 46, AL 22

Saturday

AL at Atlantic Invitational, 10 a.m.

Treynor, St. Albert at Tri-Center Invitational, 10 a.m.

Logan-Magnolia Tournament, 9 a.m.

Glenwood, Lewis Central at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.

T.J. at Des Moines East, 11 a.m.

Boys prep swimming

Thursday

Glenwood at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Glenwood, Lewis Central at Johnston Invitational, 11 a.m.

Sports odds

­

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Phoenix 7 (218½) at DETROIT

at NEW ORLEANS 6½ (217) Charlotte

at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Washington

at NEW YORK 3 (208½) Oklahoma City

at MILWAUKEE 5½ (231½) Utah

at HOUSTON 5 (227½) Orlando

Brooklyn 4½ (222) at MEMPHIS

at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Toronto

LA Clippers 4 (232) at GOLDEN STATE

at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Chicago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at QUINNIPIAC 4½ Manhattan

at NIAGARA 8½ Rider

at SIENA OFF Canisius

at GREEN BAY 1½ Oakland

at MARSHALL 4½ Charlotte U

at APPALACHIAN ST 5 Georgia Southern

at COASTAL CAROLINA 5 South Alabama

at TOLEDO 4 Ohio

UALR 2½ at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

at WRIGHT ST 12½ Youngstown St

Ill.-Chicago 2 at IPFW

Ut Arlington 5½ at LOUISIANA-MONROE

at OLD DOMINION 8½ FAU

North Texas 6 at TEXAS SAN ANTONIO

at MICHIGAN ST 4 Purdue

at MIDDLE TENNESSEE PK FIU

at UC RIVERSIDE 7½ Hawaii

at CLEVELAND ST 3 N. Kentucky

Georgia St 11 at TROY

at UAB 14½ Southern Miss

at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 1 Long Beach St

at UTAH VALLEY 2½ California Baptist

at BOISE ST 18 Air Force

South Dakota 1 at UMKC

at W KENTUCKY 6 Louisiana Tech

Grand Canyon 9 at TARLETON ST

at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 8½ Nebraska-Omaha

at ORAL ROBERTS 11 North Dakota

at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 19 W. Illinois

at FRESNO ST 14 San Jose St

at DAVIDSON 5½ Dayton

at UTEP 7½ Rice

at CS BAKERSFIELD 13 Cal Poly

Utah St 15½ at NEW MEXICO

at MILWAUKEE 6 IUPUI

College Football

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Championship Game

At Miami, Fla.

Alabama (-7) -8 (75) Ohio State

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at BUFFALO 6½ 6½ (51½) Indianapolis

at SEATTLE 5 3½ (42) LA Rams

Tampa Bay 7 8½ (44½) at WASHINGTON

Sunday

Baltimore 4½ 3½ (54½) at TENNESSEE

at NEW ORLEANS 8 10 (47) Chicago

at PITTSBURGH 4 6 (47½) Cleveland

