Jan. 7 scoreboard

Prep basketball
MAC Shootout
At Mid-America Center
Friday, Jan. 8
(Boys) Heartland Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 2:30 p.m.
(Girls) Thomas Jefferson vs. Omaha Roncalli, 4 p.m.
(Boys) Thomas Jefferson vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.
(Girls) Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 7 p.m.
(Boys) Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
(Girls) Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.
(Boys) Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 11:30 a.m.
(Girls) St. Albert vs. Treynor, 1 p.m.
(Boys) St. Albert vs. Grand View Christian, 2:30 p.m.
(Girls) Glenwood vs. Fremont, 4 p.m.
(Boys) Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30 p.m.
(Girls) Lewis Central vs. Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m.
(Boys) Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn North, 8:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Thursday
AHSTW 61, Stanton 55
Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41
Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35
Friday
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Clarinda at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Harlan, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Thursday
Underwood at IKM-Manning, late
Friday
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Grand View Christian at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Prep bowling
Thursday
Lewis Central girls, St. Albert, at Council Bluffs at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.
Lewis Central boys, St. Albert at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Lewis Central at Council Bluffs at Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Thursday
AHSTW 41, AC/GC 32
Treynor 54, Conestoga 27
Underwood 39, Tri-Center 18
Bishop Heelan 66, TJ 6
Sioux City West 48, TJ 24
Sioux City East 46, AL 22
Saturday
AL at Atlantic Invitational, 10 a.m.
Treynor, St. Albert at Tri-Center Invitational, 10 a.m.
Logan-Magnolia Tournament, 9 a.m.
Glenwood, Lewis Central at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.
T.J. at Des Moines East, 11 a.m.
Boys prep swimming
Thursday
Glenwood at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Glenwood, Lewis Central at Johnston Invitational, 11 a.m.
Sports odds
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Phoenix 7 (218½) at DETROIT
at NEW ORLEANS 6½ (217) Charlotte
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Washington
at NEW YORK 3 (208½) Oklahoma City
at MILWAUKEE 5½ (231½) Utah
at HOUSTON 5 (227½) Orlando
Brooklyn 4½ (222) at MEMPHIS
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Toronto
LA Clippers 4 (232) at GOLDEN STATE
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Chicago
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at QUINNIPIAC 4½ Manhattan
at NIAGARA 8½ Rider
at SIENA OFF Canisius
at GREEN BAY 1½ Oakland
at MARSHALL 4½ Charlotte U
at APPALACHIAN ST 5 Georgia Southern
at COASTAL CAROLINA 5 South Alabama
at TOLEDO 4 Ohio
UALR 2½ at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
at WRIGHT ST 12½ Youngstown St
Ill.-Chicago 2 at IPFW
Ut Arlington 5½ at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at OLD DOMINION 8½ FAU
North Texas 6 at TEXAS SAN ANTONIO
at MICHIGAN ST 4 Purdue
at MIDDLE TENNESSEE PK FIU
at UC RIVERSIDE 7½ Hawaii
at CLEVELAND ST 3 N. Kentucky
Georgia St 11 at TROY
at UAB 14½ Southern Miss
at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 1 Long Beach St
at UTAH VALLEY 2½ California Baptist
at BOISE ST 18 Air Force
South Dakota 1 at UMKC
at W KENTUCKY 6 Louisiana Tech
Grand Canyon 9 at TARLETON ST
at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 8½ Nebraska-Omaha
at ORAL ROBERTS 11 North Dakota
at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 19 W. Illinois
at FRESNO ST 14 San Jose St
at DAVIDSON 5½ Dayton
at UTEP 7½ Rice
at CS BAKERSFIELD 13 Cal Poly
Utah St 15½ at NEW MEXICO
at MILWAUKEE 6 IUPUI
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Championship Game
At Miami, Fla.
Alabama (-7) -8 (75) Ohio State
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 6½ 6½ (51½) Indianapolis
at SEATTLE 5 3½ (42) LA Rams
Tampa Bay 7 8½ (44½) at WASHINGTON
Sunday
Baltimore 4½ 3½ (54½) at TENNESSEE
at NEW ORLEANS 8 10 (47) Chicago
at PITTSBURGH 4 6 (47½) Cleveland