Josh Dix's late layup saves the day for A.L. in 55-53 win over Indianola

Abraham Lincoln 50

INDIANOLA – Class 5A No. 15 Indianola defeated Abraham Lincoln 67-50 on Saturday.

Indianola’s offense was clicking early, outscoring A.L. 27-6 after the first quarter. Indianola took a 49-17 lead by halftime, but the Lynx (1-1) kept fighting.

“Indianola came out on fire, we had a hard time scoring,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We challenged the girls at half time to win the second half, and we did 33-18, but we need to put four quarters together.”

A.L.’s Baylie Girres scored a game-high 18 points, while Indianola (3-1) was led by Lauren Blake and Kendall Clatt, who each score 17.

The Lynx are scheduled to play next on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at home against Le Mars.

AL 6 11 18 15—50

Indianola 27 22 14 4—67

AL: Harper Snead 3, Jillian Shanks 11, Kerragan Baxter 4, Kayla Schleifman 11, Jacee Tindall 3, Baylie Girres 18.

Indianola: Naughton 4, Ortlund 2, Blake 17, Clatt 17, Bishop 5, Johnston 3, Kluever 11, McDaniel 8