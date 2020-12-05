Josh Dix's late layup saves the day for A.L. in 55-53 win over Indianola

INDIANOLA – Josh Dix’s layup with one second remaining lifted Abraham Lincoln to a thrilling 55-53 victory on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4 junior led the Lynx with a game-high 20 points, while senior teammate Noah Sandbothe was in double figures with 12.
A.L. (2-0) led the majority game, but a late Indianola 3-pointer tied the game at 53-53, setting the stage for Dix’s heroics.
“Noah Sanbothe was outstanding with a double-double,” A.L. head coach Jason Isaacson said. “(Jamison) Gruber and Dix did a great job handling their press and traps all night.”
Drew Kingery had a team-high 17 points for Indianola (1-2), while Caden Rehmeier had 16.
The Lynx are scheduled to host Le Mars on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
AL 13 15 13 14—55
Indianola 8 11 15 19—53
AL: Josh Dix 20, Noah Sandbothe 12, Lennx Brown 7, Jamison Gruber 7, JR Knauss 5, Christian Tidiane 2, Jake Duffey 2
Indianola: Drew Kingery 17, Caden Rehmeier 16, Cooper Nailor 8, C.J. Kuehl 6, Mark Pepper 4, Charlie Willmott 2
GIRLS
Indianola 67,
Abraham Lincoln 50
INDIANOLA – Class 5A No. 15 Indianola defeated Abraham Lincoln 67-50 on Saturday.
Indianola’s offense was clicking early, outscoring A.L. 27-6 after the first quarter. Indianola took a 49-17 lead by halftime, but the Lynx (1-1) kept fighting.
“Indianola came out on fire, we had a hard time scoring,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We challenged the girls at half time to win the second half, and we did 33-18, but we need to put four quarters together.”
A.L.’s Baylie Girres scored a game-high 18 points, while Indianola (3-1) was led by Lauren Blake and Kendall Clatt, who each score 17.
The Lynx are scheduled to play next on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at home against Le Mars.
AL 6 11 18 15—50
Indianola 27 22 14 4—67
AL: Harper Snead 3, Jillian Shanks 11, Kerragan Baxter 4, Kayla Schleifman 11, Jacee Tindall 3, Baylie Girres 18.
Indianola: Naughton 4, Ortlund 2, Blake 17, Clatt 17, Bishop 5, Johnston 3, Kluever 11, McDaniel 8
