L.C. finishes as runner-up at S.C. Relays

SIOUX CITY – It was an odd day for Lewis Central girls swim coach Bruce Schomburg and the Titans, but a good one nonetheless.
At the conclusion of Saturday’s Sioux City Relays, the Titans were awarded the team victory.
“I had the trophy and about halfway home they called and said there had been a scoring error and we actually got second,” Schomburg said. “It was still a good day.”
As it turned out Sioux City Metro earned the team title despite Lewis Central winning 7-of-11 events.
“We won the battles, but not the war today,” Schomburg said.
Spencer finished third and Council Bluffs was fourth.
Lewis Central will be back at it on Tuesday when they host a dual against Atlantic.
Team results
1, Sioux City Metro. 2, Lewis Central. 3, Spencer. 4, Council Bluffs.
