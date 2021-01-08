Lewis Central boys and girls bowling bests Red Oak

Lewis Central’s bowling teams swept Friday’s dual against Red Oak at the Thunderbowl.

The Titan boys defeated Red Oak 2815-2625 as Hunter Merksick led the team with 429 pins through two games.

The Titan girls also claimed the win over Red Oak by a score of 2366-1753. Addee Murray led LC with a pin total of 393.

The Titan teams now each improve to 11-3 in duals for the year.

Boys

LC: 2815

RO: 2625

LC: Hunter Merksick 429; AJ Schiltz 423; Lucas McDanial 396; Eli Sunderman 350; Kenny Mayberry 346;Ben Lopez 345

RO: Nate Ernst 405; Corbin Wolfe 403; Jon Piper 367; Kaden Grammer 317; Kyle Berkey 290; Ethan Horn 269

Girls

LC: 2366

RO: 1753

LC: Addee Murray 393; Aleesha Oden 361; Savannah Wayman 322; Haley Wilkins 272; Kennedy Vanatta 233; Oasis Ophein 203

RO: Ashley Wilkins 297; Jenna Klyn 229; Kadee Gass 220; Maci Graber 215; Peyton Meek 213; Eva Sherman 184