Lewis Central tops St. Albert for 2nd time this season

Haley Bach had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs, and Avery Heller and Stacy Merksick each drove in two runs, pushing Lewis Central to a 7-4 victory over St. Albert.

It was the Titans’ second win over the Saintes this season after they posted a 10-5 triumph on June 16.

“We knew what St. Albert was going to be like because we played them earlier in the year,” Lewis Central coach Hannah Cole said. “We knew they were going to hit the ball, bunt and run the bases, so we were prepared for it. We came out ready to play. We hit the ball well and the defense did great. It was an overall exciting game, and I’m proud of the girls. We had lots of energy on the field and in the dugout.”

Megan Gittins fired a complete game in the circle for L.C., scattering seven hits and striking out four.

Lainey Sheffield paced St. Albert with two hits and an RBI, and Mallory Daley added two hits, a run and an RBI.

“We made a lot of mental mistakes that we don’t normally make, and that hurt us tonight,” St. Albert coach Lyndsay Daley said.

Lewis Central will play host to Tri-Center tonight. St. Albert will next be in action Friday, playing host to Thomas Jefferson.

St. Albert (6-10) 001 001 2 – 4 7 2

Lewis Central (9-6) 201 040 x – 7 11 3

W: Megan Gittins. L: Alexis Narmi.

2B: SA, Shelby Hatcher, Mallory Daley. LC, Haley Bach. 3B: Taylor Elam.