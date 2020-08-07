Local leaders celebrate new Iowa West Sports Plex

Local officials celebrated the new Iowa West Sports Plex with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon at the $8.5 million recreational facility on Mid-America Drive south of Quaker Steak & Lube.

The 75,000-square-foot Sports Plex features a regulation youth soccer field with artificial turf that can be divided into multiple sections and can also be used for youth baseball, softball, flag football, lacrosse and other sports, as well as for adult leagues in multiple sports. The upstairs features additional seating and a viewing area for parents and families.

The facility opened on July 6 after a successful fundraising campaign, according to Arian Haddix, executive director of the Council Bluffs Soccer Club, which operates the facility.

“We moved in debt free,” she said.

That will allow the club to offer programming and facility use without charging high rates, Haddix said.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities to all players, regardless of ability to pay,” she said.

Haddix thanked the Iowa West Foundation for launching the initiative with its lead gift of $4.5 million.

“This facility is another opportunity for our city to shine, and we thank you for that,” she said.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said the Iowa West Sports Plex “compares favorably with any facility in the region.”

With its turf field that can be used for multiple sports, the facility will help draw visitors and money to Council Bluffs, Walsh said.

“Youth sports is a major driver of tourism in Council Bluffs,” he said.