Lynx earn DH sweep over S.C. West

SIOUX CITY – Holly Hansen picked up two wins in the circle, and Jessica Vrenick went a combined 5-for-7 combined between two games as Abraham Lincoln earned a doubleheader sweep Friday of Sioux City West, winning the first game 14-2 and the second 8-7.

The Lynx seized control early in the first game, but they needed a comeback effort in the second game, plating four runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning to earn the victory.

“Game one, we just came out, played and got after it,” A.L. coach Ryan Koch said. “I was real proud of them. In Game two, we gave up the lead and had to play from behind the whole game. Just being in all the close games we’ve been in, the girls kept their composure and did a great job and inched our way back into the game. We got four huge runs in the bottom of the fourth on some timely hitting for us.”

Abraham Lincoln 561 2 – 14 7 1

Sioux City West 100 1 – 2 1 3

W: Holly Hansen. L: Persinger.

Abraham Lincoln (4-9) 012 010 4 – 8 6 4

Sioux City West (0-14) 320 010 1 – 7 4 0

W: Hansen. L: Frayier.

2B: AL, Jessica Vrenick. 3B: AL, Maddie Anderson-Trotter, Tessa Clifton.