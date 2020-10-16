Oct. 17 scoreboard

Prep cross country
SWI Cross Country Rankings
Completed by Council Bluffs Cross Country Coaches (Meets through 10/10/20)
Boys Teams
1. Lewis Central
2. Glenwood
3. Thomas Jefferson
4. Missouri Valley
5. Underwood
6. St. Albert
7. Abraham Lincoln
Boys Individuals
1. Aidan Booton - TJ
2. Ethan Eichhorn - LC
3. Andrew Smith - Glenwood
4. Juan Martinez - TJ
5. Nathan Sell - LC
6. Gable Porter - Underwood
7. Cole Dooley - Treynor
8. Brett McGee - TC
9. Colin Lillie - SA
10. Nathan Rohrberg - Glenwood
11. Cody Gilpin - MV
12. Liam Hays - Glenwood
13. Brek Boruff - MV
14. Bryant Keller - Glenwood
15. Jonah Churchill - LC
Girls Teams
1. Glenwood
2. Logan-Magnolia
3. Tri-Center
4. Lewis Central
5. Abraham Lincoln
6. Treynor
7. Thomas Jefferson
Girls Individuals
1. Peyton Pogge - TC
2. Courtney Sporrer - LM
3. Emma Hughes - Glenwood
4. Georgia Paulson - Underwood
5. Clara Teigland - Treynor
6. Erin Schultz - Glenwood
7. Reese Duncan - SA
8. Riley Wiese - Glenwood
9. Lauren Hughes - Glenwood
10. Rachel Mullennax - Glenwood
11. Haley Bach - LC
12. Ryley Nebel - Glenwood
13. Carly McKeever - SA
14. Julie Koch - AHSTW
15. Kyla Corrin - TC
Prep football
Rankings
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Southeast Polk (11) 6-0 136 1
2. Ankeny (2) 6-1 125 2
3. W. Des Moines Dowling5-1 99 4
4. Pleasant Valley (1) 7-0 97 5
5. Waukee 5-2 90 6
6. Dubuque Hempstead 6-1 63 7
7. Iowa City West 4-0 57 8
8. Urbandale 5-1 47 3
9. Sioux City East 6-1 26 10
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 7. Council Bluffs Lincoln 4. West Des Moines Valley 4. Bettendorf 3.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ced. Rapids Xavier (7) 7-0 125 1
2. Harlan (1) 7-0 114 4
3. Washington (2) 7-0 102 5
4. DC-Grimes (3) 6-0 100 2
5. Dav. Assumption (1) 7-0 95 6
6. Webster City 7-0 64 7
7. Lewis Central 5-1 55 3
8. Manch. W. Delaware 7-1 52 8
9. Huxley Ballard 6-1 20 NR
(tie) Eldridge North Scott 4-1 20 10
Others receiving votes: Decorah 10. Fort Madison 6. Spencer 3. Nevada 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1. Pella 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (5) 7-0 129 T1
2. Central Lyon-GLR (5) 7-0 125 4
3. Monroe PCM (4) 7-0 121 3
4. Inwood West Lyon 6-1 88 T1
5. Waukon 5-1 76 5
6. Camanche 6-1 71 6
7. Solon 5-2 37 9
8. Estherville-Lin. Central 5-1 35 7
9. Atlantic 6-1 32 8
10. State Center WM 6-1 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 15. Mount Vernon 12. Monticello 5. Sioux Center 3.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. O-A BCIG (12) 7-0 135 1
2. Van Meter (1) 7-0 125 2
3. Sigourney-Keota (1) 7-0 109 3
4. Jewell South Hamilton 7-0 101 4
5. Southeast Valley 7-0 81 6
6. Underwood 6-1 68 7
7. South Central Calhoun 5-1 52 8
8. Mount Ayr 6-1 30 9
9. Emmetsburg 5-1 25 5
10. Waterloo Columbus 6-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Hawarden West Sioux 18. Panora Panorama 3. Hull Western Christian 1. Cascade 1. Dike-New Hartford 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Grundy Center (10) 7-0 135 1
2. St. Ansgar (1) 7-0 117 2
3. Iowa City Regina (2) 6-1 111 3
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1)7-0 95 4
5. Britt West Hancock 6-1 69 5
6. Logan-Magnolia 6-1 64 7
7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-1 61 6
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-1 43 8
9. Calmar S. Winneshiek 6-1 40 9
10. Lisbon 5-2 14 10
Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert 5. Belle Plaine 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. Riverside Highland 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-BD (12) 5-0 132 1
2. Rem. Saint Mary’s (1) 7-0 114 3
3. Audubon 5-0 113 2
4. Anita CAM 6-0 94 4
5. Montezuma (1) 7-0 83 5
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-0 65 7
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-0 43 8
8. Easton Valley 6-1 33 10
9. Newell-Fonda 6-1 28 9
10. Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-1 23 6
Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 20. Janesville 10. North English English Valleys 9. New London 2. Tripoli 1.
Playoff schedule
Friday, Oct. 16
Abraham Lincoln, BYE
Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29
Riverside 53, AHSTW 12
Treynor 70, MVAOCOU 18
Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center 8
Underwood 49, WCV 7
Friday, Oct. 23
West Des Moines Valley at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Prep swimming
Saturday, Oct. 17
Council Bluffs at Lewis Central Invitational, 12 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 17
Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood at Lewis Central Invite, 8 a.m.
College football
Top 25
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Clemson (55);4-0;1543;1
2. Alabama (5);3-0;1478;2
3. Georgia;3-0;1424;3
4. Notre Dame;3-0;1332;5
5. Ohio State (2);0-0;1194;6
6. North Carolina;3-0;1175;9
7. Oklahoma St.;3-0;1056;10
8. Penn St.;0-0;1005;8
9. Florida;2-1;928;3
10. Cincinnati;3-0;906;11
11. Texas A&M;2-1;801;20
12. Miami;3-1;795;7
13. Brigham Young;4-0;759;15
14. Auburn;2-1;735;13
15. Wisconsin;0-0;687;14
16. Oregon;0-0;646;17
17. Tennessee;2-1;505;12
18. SMU;4-0;464;21
19. Michigan;0-0;454;19
20. Iowa St.;3-1;372;24
21. Louisiana-Lafayette;3-0;280;23
22. Kansas St.;3-1;276;29
23. Virginia Tech;2-1;156;18
24. Southern Cal;0-0;147;28
25. Minnesota;0-0;146;26
Dropped out: No. 16 LSU (1-2); No. 22 Texas (2-2); No. 25 Central Florida (2-1).
Others receiving votes: Central Florida (2-1) 93; North Carolina State (3-1) 89; Oklahoma (2-2) 87; Marshall (3-0) 73; Boston College (3-1) 68; Iowa (0-0) 53; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 48; Utah (0-0) 44; West Virginia (2-1) 39; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 38; Army (4-1) 37; Boise State (0-0) 36; Tulsa (1-1) 20; Mississippi State (1-2) 20; Memphis (1-1) 17; TCU (1-2) 16; Mississippi (1-2) 13; Air Force (1-0) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 12; Liberty (4-0) 8; Kentucky (1-2) 8; Texas (2-2) 7; Houston (1-0) 7; California (0-0) 7; Washington (0-0) 6; Stanford (0-0) 6; Missouri (1-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Louisiana Tech (3-1) 5; LSU (1-2) 4; Arkansas (1-2) 1.
Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 17
EAST
Liberty (4-0) at Syracuse (1-3), 11 a.m.
South Florida (1-3) at Temple (0-1), 11 a.m.
Kansas (0-3) at West Virginia (2-1), 11 a.m.
SOUTH
Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), 11 a.m.
Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2), 11 a.m.
Kentucky (1-2) at Tennessee (2-1), 11 a.m.
Texas State (1-4) at South Alabama (1-2), 11 a.m.
Pittsburgh (3-2) at Miami (3-1), 11 a.m.
Navy (2-2) at East Carolina (1-2), 11 a.m.
Coastal Carolina (3-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), Postponed
W. Kentucky (1-3) at UAB (3-1), 12:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. (1-1) at North Alabama (0-1), 1 p.m.
UCF (2-1) at Memphis (1-1), 2:30 p.m.
Duke (1-4) at NC State (3-1), 2:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky (1-3) at Troy (2-1), 2:30 p.m.
Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi St. (1-2), 3 p.m.
UMass at Georgia Southern (2-1), 3 p.m.
LSU (1-2) at Florida (2-1), 3 p.m.
Virginia (1-2) at Wake Forest (1-2), 3 p.m.
North Texas (1-3) at Middle Tennessee (1-4), 4 p.m.
Marshall (3-0) at Louisiana Tech (3-1), 5 p.m.
North Carolina (3-0) at Florida St. (1-3), 6:30 p.m.
Boston College (3-1) at Virginia Tech (2-1), 7 p.m.
FIU (0-2) at Charlotte (1-2), 7 p.m.
Georgia (3-0) at Alabama (3-0), 7 p.m.
MIDWEST
Louisville (1-3) at Notre Dame (3-0), 1:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt (0-3) at Missouri (1-2), Postponed
Cent. Arkansas (2-3) at Missouri St. (0-2), 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Cincinnati (3-0) at Tulsa (1-1), 11 a.m.
Army (4-1) at UTSA (3-2), 12:30 p.m.
Mississippi (1-2) at Arkansas (1-2), 2:30 p.m.
Angelo State University at Stephen F. Austin (1-3), 4 p.m.
West Texas A&M University (0-1) at Abilene Christian (0-2), Postponed
Southern Miss. (1-3) at UTEP (3-2), 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. (3-0) at Baylor (1-1), Postponed
MLB
Sunday, Oct. 11
ALCS Game 1
Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Monday, Oct. 11
ALCS Game 2
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
NLCS Game 1
Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1
Tuesday, Oct. 13
NLCS Game 2
Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
ALCS Game 3
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Wednesday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
Los Angeles 15, Atlanta 3
ALCS Game 4
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 5
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3, Tampa Bay leads 3-2
NLCS Game 4
Atlanta 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Atlanta leads 3-1
Friday, Oct. 16
ALCS Game 6
Houston 7, Tampa Bay 45, Series tied 3-3
NLCS Game 5
Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, late
NFL
Sunday, Oct. 18
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday, Oct. 19
Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
America’s line
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
VA TECH * 10.5 * 13 * (63.5) * Boston Coll*
MIAMI-FLA * 10 * 13.5 * (47.5) * Pittsburgh*
TEMPLE * 10 * 13 * (53.5) * Usf*
Navy * 2.5 * 2.5 * (55.5) * E CAROLINA*
NC STATE * 4 * 4.5 * (59.5) * Duke*
Virginia * 2.5 * 2.5 * (57.5) * WAKE FOREST*
Auburn * 3 * 3 * (52.5) * S CAROLINA*
N Carolina * 10 * 13.5 * (64.5) * FLORIDA ST*
W VIRGINIA * 23 * 22 * (49.5) * Kansas*
Liberty * 2.5 * 3 * (54.5) * SYRACUSE*
Clemson * 27 * 27 * (64.5) * GA TECH*
TENNESSEE * 5.5 * 6.5 * (45.5) * Kentucky*
S ALABAMA * 2 * 3.5 * (58.5) * Texas St*
UAB * 12.5 * 13.5 * (44.5) * W Kentucky*
Mississippi * 3 * 1.5 * (76.5) * ARKANSAS*
Texas A&M * 6 * 5 * (55.5) * MISS ST*
Oklahoma St * 6.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * BAYLOR*
Cincinnati * 4.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * TULSA*
Ucf * 2.5 * 2.5 * (75.5) * MEMPHIS*
Army * 7 * 8 * (49.5) * UTSA*
NOTRE DAME * 15.5 * 17 * (62.5) * Louisville*
FLORIDA * 14 * PPD * ( NL ) * Lsu*
MID TENN ST * 7 * 6.5 * (72.0) * N Texas*
CHARLOTTE * 6.5 * PPD * ( NL ) *Florida Int’l*
Marshall * 13 * 13.5 * (49.5) * LA TECH*
MISSOURI * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Vanderbilt*
ALABAMA * 5 * 4.5 * (58.5) * Georgia*
So Miss * 4 * PPD * ( NL ) * UTEP*
*NFL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
*Sunday*
PATRIOTS * 9 * 9 * (44.5) * Broncos*
PANTHERS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * Bears*
Lions * 3 * 3 * (54.5) * JAGUARS*
VIKINGS * 3.5 * 4 * (54.0) * Falcons*
TITANS * 3 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Texans*
GIANTS * 3.5 * 3 * (43.0) * Washington*
STEELERS * 4.5 * 3.5 * (51.0) * Browns*
Ravens * 7.5 * 9.5 * (47.5) * EAGLES*
COLTS * 9.5 * 7.5 * (46.5) * Bengals*
CHARGERS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Jets*
BRONCOS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Dolphins*
DOLPHINS * 8 * 9 * (47.5) * Jets*
Packers * 1.5 * 1 * (55.0) * BUCS*
Rams * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * 49ERS*
*Monday*
Chiefs * 3 * 4.5 * (57.5) * BILLS*
Cards * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.5) * COWBOYS*
