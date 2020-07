CLARINDA – Bella Dingus, Lainey Sheffield and Isabel Pershing had two hits apiece Friday, but it wasn’t enough as St. Albert dropped a 4-3 decision to Clarinda in Hawkeye Ten Conference softball.

Clarinda produced two runs in the sixth inning to claim victory.

St. Albert will be back in action today, playing host to Sidney.

St. Albert (4-9) 000 110 1 – 3 9 2

Clarinda (1-9) 200 002 x – 4 6 1

W: Smalley. L: Alexis Narmi.

2B: SA, Narmi. C, Emmy Allbaugh, Hallee Fine, Makayla Fichter.