St. Albert stays hot, moves on with 20-8 win over South O'Brien

David Helton saw his opportunity. And the St. Albert sophomore didn’t let it pass by.
With underdog South O’Brien leading 8-7 midway through the third quarter, the Wolverines set up in punt formation on their own 17. Helton bolted through the middle, extended both arms and blocked the punt, setting up the Falcons on the opponent’s 15-yard line.
Brendan Monahan fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Sam Rallis on the next play, and the Falcons never trailed again in a 20-8, Class A third-round playoff victory Friday at Al Leber Field.
“I lined up right in the B gap,’’ said the 5-foot-7, 160-pound Helton. “My instructions were to just go up the gap and try to get the block. One guy touched me in the backfield but I just rolled right off him. I had both hands on the ball.’’
After starting the season 0-2, the Falcons have ripped off seven straight wins. They earned a chance to avenge their last loss as they’ll travel to Logan on Friday to face the 8-1 Panthers in the quarterfinals for a trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. St. Albert is making its 22nd trip to the quarterfinals in school history, including its 18th final-eight appearance in the last 23 years.
“Our first goal, No. 1, is to make the playoffs,’’ St. Albert first-year coach Jake Driver said. “We told our kids, ‘We’re 48 minutes from attaining goal No. 2, which is to go to the UNI-Dome.’ To get them there would be a huge testament to our seniors and their leadership and guidance.’’
St. Albert, which earned its 53rd playoff victory, opened some breathing room early in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth and 1 at the Wolverine 40, the Falcons called timeout. Greg Fagan, a 6-2, 220-pound fullback, raced 40 yards up the middle to paydirt on the next play to make it 20-8 with 11:01 remaining.
St. Albert used senior two-way standout Connor Cerny effectively in the second half, as he rushed for most of his 73 yards after the break. The Falcons finished with 287 total yards, 208 on the ground and 79 through the air. They held the Wolverines to 163 total yards, including 120 on the ground.
The St. Albert defensive leaders included Cael McLaren (six solo tackles, eight assists), Fagan (seven assists), Cerny (two solos, six assists) and Keaton Barnes (three solos, six assists).
St. Albert was appearing in the round of 16 for the 28th time in school history, including the 20th time in the last 24 years.
The Falcons struck first, covering 70 yards in 13 plays. Cy Patterson hit the team’s usual quarterback, Monahan, for a 30-yard strike on the first play of the drive. Cerny ran it in from the 1. Wilber’s kick gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead with 7:48 left in the second quarter.
Wilber then slipped on a punt attempt from his own 36, with the ball barely traveling anywhere and the Wolverines taking over at the St. Albert 19. Five plays later, quarterback Mason Warnke ran it in from the 3, and Parker Struve found plenty of room over left tackle for the two-point run to give South O’Brien an 8-7 with 1:04 left in the half.
South O’Brien also started 0-2 and had to battle through a one-score victory of its own (HMS, 20-12) to start district play to avoid an 0-3 start.
Wolverines coach Mark Fuhrman said Friday’s game was setting up well for his team until Helton’s blocked punt.
“We got a break on their punt and got a score,’’ he said. “I felt like the guys were gaining some confidence offensively. What we do offensively takes some time to get guys tired.’’
After opening 0-2, St. Albert got things turned around, starting with a district-opening 21-14 win over Riverside.
“I give a lot of credit to our seniors,’’ Driver said. “They could have, at that point in time, cashed it in. They were 10-10 in their career as starters from their sophomore year to that point. And I said, ‘Your talent is much greater than that.’ We’ve got to start doing little things right in order for us to turn the corner. And they’ve bought in.’’
South O’Brien (6-4) 0 8 0 0 — 8
St. Albert (7-2) 0 7 6 7 — 20
SA: Connor Cerny 1 run (Sam Wilber kick)
SO: Mason Warnke 3 run (Parker Struve run)
SA: Sam Rallis 15 pass from Brendan Monahan (pass failed)
SA: Greg Fagan 40 run (Wilber kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: SO, Jett Keith 9-33, Mason Warnke 9-33, Parker Struve 9-32, Reid Nelson 9-22. SA, Connor Cerny 16-73, Greg Fagan 4-44, Brendan Monahan 5-39, Cy Patterson 13-35, Sam Rallis 4-17.
PASSING: SO, Mason Warnke 3-9-0, 43 yards. SA, Brendan Monahan 2-7-0, 49 yards, 1 TD; Cy Patterson 1-1-0, 30 yards.
RECEIVING: SO, Micah Davis 2-28, Wyatt Harper 1-15. SA, Sam Rallis 2-49, Brendan Monahan 1-30.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!