St. Albert stays hot, moves on with 20-8 win over South O'Brien

David Helton saw his opportunity. And the St. Albert sophomore didn’t let it pass by.

With underdog South O’Brien leading 8-7 midway through the third quarter, the Wolverines set up in punt formation on their own 17. Helton bolted through the middle, extended both arms and blocked the punt, setting up the Falcons on the opponent’s 15-yard line.

Brendan Monahan fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Sam Rallis on the next play, and the Falcons never trailed again in a 20-8, Class A third-round playoff victory Friday at Al Leber Field.

“I lined up right in the B gap,’’ said the 5-foot-7, 160-pound Helton. “My instructions were to just go up the gap and try to get the block. One guy touched me in the backfield but I just rolled right off him. I had both hands on the ball.’’

After starting the season 0-2, the Falcons have ripped off seven straight wins. They earned a chance to avenge their last loss as they’ll travel to Logan on Friday to face the 8-1 Panthers in the quarterfinals for a trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. St. Albert is making its 22nd trip to the quarterfinals in school history, including its 18th final-eight appearance in the last 23 years.