St. Albert's Duncan wins girls race at Class 1A state qualifier

AUDUBON – Reese Duncan won the girls race at the Audubon Class 1A State Qualifying meet on Friday, leading a group a three St. Albert girls runner to qualify for the state meet.

Duncan finished first, while teammates Carly McKeever and Brenna Smith finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

AHSTW and Logan-Magnolia finished 1-2 as a team in girls competition, to take this year’s two team state spots.

Look for a follow-up story on this meet in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Nonpareil.

Boys team scores

(Top 2 qualify for state)

1, Madrid 22; 2, Ogden 64; 3, St. Albert 95; 4, Woodbine 111; 5, West Monona 123; 6, Riverside 134; 7, Boyer Valley 162; 8, Logan-Magnolia 212.

Boys individual state qualifiers

1, Jason Renze, Madrid, 17:28.90; 2, Clay Pehl, Madrid, 17:29; 3, Gabe Sod, Madrid, 17:57.25; 4, Stephen Flynn, Ogden, 18:03.32; 5, Ethan Loutzenheiser, Madrid, 18:37.07; 6, Jordan King, Ogden, 18:41.92; 7, Landon Bendgen, 18:47.81; 8, Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 18:55.79; 9, Ben Schroder, Riverside, 19:01.05; 10, Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley, 19:13.00.