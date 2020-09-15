T.J., L.C. have top-10 runners at Valley Invite

WEST DES MOINES – Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn finished second overall, and Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton and Juan Martinez placed fourth and 10th, respectively, in Tuesday’s West Des Moines Valley Invite.

Eichhorn, a freshman, crossed in 17 minutes, 20 seconds, while Booton (17:26) and Martinez (17:45) also ran impressive races on a warm day.

“Ethan ran his best race of his very young career today,” L.C. coach Taylor May said. “His second-place finish is the highest ever for any Council Bluffs runner at the Valley meet. To come up here and run the way he did with all these top 4-A runners was very impressive.”

T.J. coach Doug Muehlig was happy with the performances from his top two runners.

“They met their goals,” he said. “It was a tough field. You had Norwalk ranked, Ankeny Centennial ranked and Waukee ranked. Aidan ran a good, smart race. It was a good field of people.”

L.C. finished fourth with 114 points, ahead of fifth-place T.J. (118). Norwalk took top honors in the team standings with 37 points.

In the girls race, L.C.’s Haley Bach paced all Council Bluffs runners with a 22nd-place showing (22:29). T.J.’s Cara Ronk led the way for the Yellow Jackets (41st, 24:50).

West Des Moines Valley took top honors in the team standings with 24 points.

Girls team standings

1, WDM Valley 24; 2, Ankeny Centennial 53; 3, Norwalk 81; 4, Waukee 103; 5, Marshalltown 161; 6, Lewis Central 172; 7, Thomas Jefferson 184.

Girls top 10: 1, Lauren Schulze, Valley, 19:18; 2, Rondi Quass, Centennial, 20:21; 3, Breelie Mauro, Norwalk, 20:52; 4, Addison Dorenkamp, Valley, 20:57; 5, Madeline Hollander, Valley, 21:08; 6, Kamryn Ensley, Valley, 21:27; 7, Katie Jensen, Centennial, 21:34; 8. Riley Spellman, Valley, 21:38; 9, Miranda Basart, Waukee, 21:39; 10, Cohen Kooker, Valley, 21:43.