Toole embracing life after baseball

The phone rang in late May, and Lee Toole answered, assuming the conversation would be pretty straightforward.

An old acquaintance had a number of questions that had probably become routine for Toole since retiring last summer from coaching baseball.

“What are you doing with your free time?”

“Any plans to travel more?”

“Do you miss it at all?”

Then the announcement came. Summer sports would be returning to Iowa in June, the first state to return prep competition since the COVID-19 pandemic had suspended sports across the state in early March.

The executive director of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association since 2008, Toole met the news with intrigue.

“I’m guessing I’ll be on the phone quite a bit today,” said Toole, who has since helped establish guidelines on getting baseball back safely.

What is unique is that Toole isn’t currently in an Iowa prep baseball dugout for the first time since 1982. Following stops at New Hartford (1983-1985), Thomas Jefferson (1986-1999) and Lewis Central (2000-2019) and compiling a 909-474 record, Toole is now enjoying retirement.

The absence of planning for a season, building a roster and maintaining the field will be an adjustment for one of the better-known baseball personalities in Council Bluffs.

“It’s been different,” Toole said. “I’m finding more time to work in the yard. My wife always gave me a hard time that our baseball field always looked nicer than our yard. This year, the goal is that my yard will look nice. I’ve been working very hard fertilizing, watering and getting rid of some moles, things like that, so that’s keeping me busy.