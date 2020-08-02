Council Bluffs man, two others injured in Monona County crash

ONAWA — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday on Interstate 29 in Monona County, including a 20-year-old Council Bluffs man.
The Iowa State Patrol said that Timothy Tracy of Council Bluffs lost control of his northbound vehicle at 10:47 p.m. near mile marker 108 between Onawa and Blencoe and struck a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Michael Gavigan of Golden Valley, Minnesota, on the driver’s side. Both vehicles entered the median and came to rest partially in the left lane on the southbound side of I-29.
Tracy and Gavigan were transported to Burgess Health Center in Onawa for their injuries.
Also injured and transported to Burgess Health Center was Fernando Romero, 22, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The State Patrol’s crash report did not indicate which vehicle Romero was riding in.
All three were wearing seat belts. The extent of their injuries was not included in the crash report.
