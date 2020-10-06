Woman goes off road, crashes into lake

A woman driving along the west side of the smaller lake at Big Lake Park went off the road and into the water at about 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The woman, who is in her early 40s, was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Jill Knotek of the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Knotek said officials were told the woman swerved to avoid an animal, but they do not know if that was the actual cause of the wreck. The vehicle, a silver Nissan SUV, had to go over a log guardrail and down an embankment to get to the lake.

Two women and two children were on the trail on the other side of the lake when the accident occurred, said Toni Wildasin.

“We were just taking the kids for a walk,” she said. “We heard a big crash, and we saw the car in the water.”

“We were both sprinting, and I was like, ‘one of us needs to call 9-1-1,’” said Jessica Fischer, who was walking with Wildasin.

Wildasin waded into the water until it was about thigh deep, she said. She and Fischer warned the woman that the vehicle, which had its windows open, was rapidly filling up with water.

“We told her if she could swim, it would be better if she got to shore,” Wildasin said.