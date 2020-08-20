 Skip to main content
Donegan named co-head wrestling coach at St. Albert
Prep Wrestling

Donegan named co-head wrestling coach at St. Albert

For the second time in as many days, St. Albert has made a coaching hire.

The most recent addition will be a co-head coach for the wrestling program.

On Wednesday, the school announced in a release that Conor Donegan will join Jeremy Hulshizer as the Falcons’ co-head wrestling coach.

Donegan is a 2012 St. Albert graduate.

“I am looking forward to the 2020-21 season, spending time at St. Albert with a great group of wrestlers and helping them achieve their goals through passionate, hard work,’’ Donegan said.

Donegan has spent the past two years with St. Albert’s middle school wrestling program after he graduated in 2016 from Iowa State University with a degree in accounting.

St. Albert activities director Ken Schreiber feels Donegan is well suited for his new position.

“Conor will be a great addition to our coaching staff,’’ he said. “He will bring great enthusiasm, energy and passion to the program.”

