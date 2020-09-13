The Dodge Connection: An artist’s words capture a tragic buffalo hunt

In 1853, General Grenville Dodge, arguably the world’s most famous and prolific railroad builder of all time, decided to make his home in and around Council Bluffs.
The almost magnet-like quality created by Dodge through his diverse array of activities — the surveying of the Trans-Iowa Railroad, the explorations of the Platte Valley route for the Transcontinental Railroad, land speculation, banking, the sale of dry goods and even maps for travelers — pulled others along with him towards Council Bluffs, be it directly or by secondary effect.
Some of those carried along with the tide that Dodge produced included his brother, whose direct descendants continue to own NP Dodge Real Estate today, his father, who would run a trading post in Nebraska and George Simons, who served as Dodge’s cook, but more importantly, used his artistic skills to provide us with unique and precious images of our region in its infancy.
Simon’s drawings record the first buildings ever erected in Council Bluffs, Omaha, Bellevue, Nebraska, Sioux City and Des Moines. He also painted many other beautiful landscapes and scenes of everyday life. Sadly, some of Simons’ works have been lost, including a 10,000 square-foot canvas which documented scenes of the journey between Council Bluffs and Denver.
Simon’s life and his exceptional eye for artistic detail were nearly cut short by carelessness and cultural differences. His own diary tells the dramatic story.
(Please note: Quotes from Simons’ diary appear in itlaics, and exactly as he spelled the words. He had no formal education. And he wrote in the vernacular of his time.)
I had become acquainted with a few Indians, and the old chief white horse and his family. They invited me to go up with them on a Buffalo Hunt.
Simons decided to accept what amounted to an amazing and generous offer from the Omaha tribe. But he would regret that decision.
The Indians were on their march up the river, tworge their new hunting ground. Their squas and Poneys trudging on beneath a heavy load of provisions and camp equipments. While young and old men carried nothing but their bows spears and guns, and sometimes strolling through the woods in search of game.
Simons continues:
We had nearly reached our destination when a sad affair happened to me.
Simons seemed unaware of the placement of his musket. It was slung, carelessly, over his shoulder with the barrel of the weapon pointed forward. He and an Indian were walking through brush, with the Indian just in front of him. Simons recalls what happened next.
The brush caught the lock of my gun, which caused it to fire. The ball took effect in the shoulder of the Indian. He fell to the ground, [in] frowning and welter…[laying in a pool] of blood.
Firearm accidents were commonplace back then. In fact, General Dodge accidentally shot himself in the leg with a small revolver he’d lost track of in his coat pocket. But an individual’s reaction to such “mishaps” varied greatly. In George Simons’ case, his thought processes ran the gamut.
Simmons wrote he briefly thought of murdering the Native American and hiding the body.
In the ensuing moments, Simons reconsidered, and, moved by the “mercy” of the Lord, decided not to kill “one who had been a friend to me.”
Both men wept and the Native American exclaimed:
What makeum you shute te me?
Simons explained it was an accident, but his victim did not believe him. Next, he placed his wounded “friend” under a large willow tree and went for help. The “squas” came to render assistance and a tribal council was called to decide Simons’ fate. He did not need to speak Siouan, the Omaha’s native tongue, to know the outcome would not be favorable to him. He could see it on their faces and hear it in their voices. Presently, a native who still viewed Simons as a friend came to him.
The Native American led Simons through the woods, then a batch of willows. Finally, a stroke of luck.
I looked over the bank [and] I saw a canoe lodged on the shore. I slid down the bank and soon had the Canoe floating on the yellow bossm of the Missourie river. And by the protecting hand of god, I was freed from the enraged Indians.
In just under an hour, Simons had shot a man, faced a tribunal, stolen a canoe, and escaped with his life.
He continued down the “Missourie” for a length of time. He became hungry and distraught, filled with regret and some grief. Finally, toward sunset, he came across a newly constructed pioneer cabin. Modest yet well built, it was covered in shingles. There, a young girl greeted him. The family invited him into the house and provided him a dinner of milk, bread, and butter. In return, Simons regaled his hosts with his mishaps and adventures of that day.
The next morning, after a walk of twelve miles, Simons recounts:
I was once more safe with my friends in the vicinity of Council Bluffs and the white settlement.
Simons would go on to serve in the Union Army during the Civil War and have many adventures in places ranging from Galveston, Texas to Panama City, Panama. He would draw Alcatraz Island, then containing only a rudimentary fort and seagulls, Yosemite Valley, and Mt. Rainier in Washington State.
But he always returned home to Council Bluffs. He lived here for nearly 60 years, surviving two wives, before relocating to Long Beach, California, where he died, an old man, in 1917.
In his diary, Simons tells us much, but we don’t know what happened to his Native American “friend,” whom he shot in the shoulder, during a hunting trip gone terribly wrong.
— Authors Note: The largest gathering of the surviving paintings and drawings of George Simons since 1961 is currently on display at the PACE Center in Council Bluffs through December of this year.
