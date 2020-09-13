Mercy Tranquility Room offers refuge for stressed-out health care workers

Frontline workers at CHI Health Mercy Hospital who are feeling stressed out from caring for patients with COVID-19 or other illnesses now have an escape.

They can go to the new Mercy Tranquility Room unveiled Thursday on the hospital’s ground floor. Employees got their first look during open houses Wednesday and Thursday.

“This is really a way to pay them back,” said Jennifer Smith, senior human resources business partner. “With all the hard work they’ve done, we wanted to give back to them.”

The room is for staff, physicians, volunteers, “anyone who just needs to take some down time,” she said.

Users can set the mood by drinking in the nature art donated by local photographer Buck Christensen; dimming the lights and enjoying the candlelight; choosing one of a variety of fragrances for the oil diffuser; starting nature sounds, soft music or their own music connected through Bluetooth; then leaning back in one of the two massage chairs, kneeling on a prayer rug or practicing yoga with the aid of a poster with diagrams of the positions.

Health care workers may experience the loss of a patient, the anxiety of caring for someone with COVID-19 or another serious illness, the burden of having a large patient load and extra tasks added during the pandemic, according to Joanna Smith, director of maternity services.

“You have to clean and clean and clean,” she said. “Something we used to do twice a day we’re doing all the time.”

And the pandemic just goes on and on, Joanna Smith said.