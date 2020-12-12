 Skip to main content
Dec.12 scoreboard
Dec.12 scoreboard

Prep boys basketball

Monday, Dec. 14

Essex at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m. at Iowa West Field House

Tuesday, Dec. 15

East Mills at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m., at Iowa West Field House

A.L. at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 7:45 p.m.

Underwood at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:45 p.m.

Lewis Central at Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Saturday, Dec. 12

Glenwood 61, Abraham Lincoln 49

Treynor at Red Oak, postponed

Monday, Dec. 14

Essex at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m., at Iowa West Field House

Underwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

East Mills at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m. at Iowa West Field House

A.L. at Sargeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Lewis Central at Norwalk, 5 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Prep boys swimming

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Ralston at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Treynor at Glenwood varsity meet, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Nodaway Valley Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central, T.J., A.L. at Millard South, 7 p.m.

Riverside, St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia Quad, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

America’s line

NFL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Packers 8.5 8 (55.0) LIONS

Titans 7.5 7.5 (52.5) JAGUARS

Cowboys 3.5 3.5 (42.5) BENGALS

Cards 2 2.5 (46.5) GIANTS

Texans 2.5 1.5 (45.5) BEARS

PANTHERS 3.5 3.5 (44.5) Broncos

BUCS 6.5 7 (52.5) Vikings

Chiefs 7.5 7.5 (50.5) DOLPHINS

Colts 3 3 (52.5) RAIDERS

SEAHAWKS 14 14.5 (47.5) Jets

Falcons 2.5 1.5 (49.5) CHARGERS

Saints 6.5 7.5 (42.5) EAGLES

g-49ERS 3 3 (43.5) Washington

BILLS 1.5 2 (48.5) Steelers

Monday

Ravens 1 3 (47.0) BROWNS

g- Glendale, AZ.

NBA

Odds to win the 2020/21 NBA Championship

Team Open Current

Lakers 3/1 3/1

Bucks 5/1 5/1

Clippers 6/1 6/1

Nets 6/1 6/1

Heat 15/1 15/1

Nuggets 15/1 15/1

Celtics 15/1 15/1

76ers 20/1 20/1

Raptors 20/1 20/1

Mavericks 25/1 25/1

Warriors 25/1 25/1

Jazz 30/1 30/1

Suns 35/1 35/1

Blazers 50/1 50/1

Rockets 50/1 50/1

Pelicans 60/1 60/1

Pacers 100/1 100/1

Hawks 100/1 100/1

Wizards 100/1 100/1

Grizzlies 125/1 125/1

Spurs 125/1 125/1

Timberwolves 150/1 150/1

Magic 150/1 150/1

Thunder 150/1 150/1

Kings 150/1 150/1

Hornets 150/1 150/1

Bulls 250/1 250/1

Pistons 250/1 250/1

Knicks 250/1 250/1

Cavaliers 300/1 300/1

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite Points Underdog

Sunday

MICHIGAN ST 26 Oakland

BOWLING GREEN 3 Wright St

W KENTUCKY 2.5 Rhode Island

Massachusetts 3 NORTHEASTERN

W VIRGINIA 7 Richmond

MARSHALL 3 Ohio U

KENT ST 6 No Kentucky

IOWA 31.5 No Illinois

KANSAS PPD Tarleton St

MICHIGAN 7 Penn St

W MICHIGAN 4.5 Wisconsin-Milw

DRAKE 12 Air Force

Loyola-Chicago 8.5 ILLINOIS-CHI

BAYLOR PPD Texas

San Francisco 3 CALIFORNIA

RICE 2.5 New Mexico

NORTHWESTERN 20 SIU-Edw’ville

OHIO ST 24 Cleveland St

CAL-POLY SLO 1.5 San Jose St

BOISE ST 17.5 Weber St

Arizona St 8.5 GRAND CANYON

WASHINGTON ST 10.5 Portland St

Jack’ville St 3 TENNESSEE TECH

Mercer 6 GA SOUTHERN

GEORGETOWN 1.5 St. John’s

USC 2 Stanford

