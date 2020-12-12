Dec.12 scoreboard

Prep boys basketball
Monday, Dec. 14
Essex at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m. at Iowa West Field House
Tuesday, Dec. 15
East Mills at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m., at Iowa West Field House
A.L. at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7:45 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:45 p.m.
Lewis Central at Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Saturday, Dec. 12
Glenwood 61, Abraham Lincoln 49
Treynor at Red Oak, postponed
Monday, Dec. 14
Essex at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m., at Iowa West Field House
Underwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
East Mills at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m. at Iowa West Field House
A.L. at Sargeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central at Norwalk, 5 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Prep boys swimming
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Ralston at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Treynor at Glenwood varsity meet, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Nodaway Valley Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central, T.J., A.L. at Millard South, 7 p.m.
Riverside, St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia Quad, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
America’s line
NFL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Packers 8.5 8 (55.0) LIONS
Titans 7.5 7.5 (52.5) JAGUARS
Cowboys 3.5 3.5 (42.5) BENGALS
Cards 2 2.5 (46.5) GIANTS
Texans 2.5 1.5 (45.5) BEARS
PANTHERS 3.5 3.5 (44.5) Broncos
BUCS 6.5 7 (52.5) Vikings
Chiefs 7.5 7.5 (50.5) DOLPHINS
Colts 3 3 (52.5) RAIDERS
SEAHAWKS 14 14.5 (47.5) Jets
Falcons 2.5 1.5 (49.5) CHARGERS
Saints 6.5 7.5 (42.5) EAGLES
g-49ERS 3 3 (43.5) Washington
BILLS 1.5 2 (48.5) Steelers
Monday
Ravens 1 3 (47.0) BROWNS
g- Glendale, AZ.
NBA
Odds to win the 2020/21 NBA Championship
Team Open Current
Lakers 3/1 3/1
Bucks 5/1 5/1
Clippers 6/1 6/1
Nets 6/1 6/1
Heat 15/1 15/1
Nuggets 15/1 15/1
Celtics 15/1 15/1
76ers 20/1 20/1
Raptors 20/1 20/1
Mavericks 25/1 25/1
Warriors 25/1 25/1
Jazz 30/1 30/1
Suns 35/1 35/1
Blazers 50/1 50/1
Rockets 50/1 50/1
Pelicans 60/1 60/1
Pacers 100/1 100/1
Hawks 100/1 100/1
Wizards 100/1 100/1
Grizzlies 125/1 125/1
Spurs 125/1 125/1
Timberwolves 150/1 150/1
Magic 150/1 150/1
Thunder 150/1 150/1
Kings 150/1 150/1
Hornets 150/1 150/1
Bulls 250/1 250/1
Pistons 250/1 250/1
Knicks 250/1 250/1
Cavaliers 300/1 300/1
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite Points Underdog
Sunday
MICHIGAN ST 26 Oakland
BOWLING GREEN 3 Wright St
W KENTUCKY 2.5 Rhode Island
Massachusetts 3 NORTHEASTERN
W VIRGINIA 7 Richmond
MARSHALL 3 Ohio U
KENT ST 6 No Kentucky
IOWA 31.5 No Illinois
KANSAS PPD Tarleton St
MICHIGAN 7 Penn St
W MICHIGAN 4.5 Wisconsin-Milw
DRAKE 12 Air Force
Loyola-Chicago 8.5 ILLINOIS-CHI
BAYLOR PPD Texas
San Francisco 3 CALIFORNIA
RICE 2.5 New Mexico
NORTHWESTERN 20 SIU-Edw’ville
OHIO ST 24 Cleveland St
CAL-POLY SLO 1.5 San Jose St
BOISE ST 17.5 Weber St
Arizona St 8.5 GRAND CANYON
WASHINGTON ST 10.5 Portland St
Jack’ville St 3 TENNESSEE TECH
Mercer 6 GA SOUTHERN
GEORGETOWN 1.5 St. John’s
USC 2 Stanford
