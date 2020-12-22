 Skip to main content
Dec. 22 scoreboard
Dec. 22 scoreboard

Boys prep basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Glenwood 49, Lewis Central 46

St. Albert 74, Kuemper Catholic 70

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, late

Missouri Valley at Riverside, late

Treynor at Underwood, late

Saturday, Jan. 2

Lewis Central at Indianola, 5 p.m.

Girls prep basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Abraham Lincoln at Waukee, late

Glenwood 80, Lewis Central 59

St. Albert 59, Kuemper Catholic 57

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, late

Missouri Valley at Riverside, late

Treynor 39, Underwood 36

Saturday, Jan. 2

Lewis Central at Indianola, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Underwood at Creighton Prep Tournament, 9 a.m.

Blair, Sioux City North, Urbandale at Lewis Central, 11 a.m.

Lewis Central (girls) at Colfax-Mingo Tournament, 9 a.m.

America’s line

NFL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Friday

SAINTS 7.5 7 (51.5) Vikings

Saturday

Bucs 8 9 (54.0) LIONS

CARDS 3.5 5 (49.5) 49ers

Dolphins 2.5 3 (47.5) RAIDERS

Sunday

CHARGERS 3 3 (48.5) Broncos

Browns 9.5 9.5 (46.5) JETS

TEXANS 8 8 (46.0) Bengals

Colts 1.5 1.5 (44.5) STEELERS

Bears 7 7.5 (47.5) JAGUARS

WASHINGTON 2 2.5 (44.5) Panthers

RAVENS 11.5 11.5 (45.0) Giants

CHIEFS 11 10.5 (53.5) Falcons

SEAHAWKS 3 1.5 (47.5) Rams

Eagles PK 2 (49.5) COWBOYS

PACKERS 4 3.5 (56.0) Titans

Monday

Bills 6.5 7 (46.0) PATRIOTS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wednesday

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans, LA

Ga Southern 4 6 (48.5) La Tech

Montgomery Bowl

Montgomery, AL

Memphis 10.5 9 (50.5) Fla Atlantic

Thursday

New Mexico Bowl

Frisco, TX

Houston 11 12 (59.5) Hawaii

Friday

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, AL

Buffalo 3 4.5 (54.5) Marshall

Saturday

Cure Bowl

Orlando, FL

Coastal Caro 6 7 (60.0) Liberty

First Responder Bowl

Dallas, TX

UL-Lafayette 13 14 (57.5) Utsa

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, AL

Georgia St 5 3.5 (51.5) W Kentucky

Tuesday

Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando, FL

Oklahoma St 3 2 (58.5) Miami (Fla.)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, TX

Texas 12 10.5 (64.5) Colorado

December 30

Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, NC

Wisconsin 7 7 (53.5) Wake Forest

Music City Bowl

Nashville, TN

Iowa 14 15 (50.5) Missouri

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, TX

Florida 3 3 (71.5) Oklahoma

December 31

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 2 2.5 (50.5) Miss St

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, TN

W Virginia 7.5 7.5 (43.5) Army

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, AZ

San Jose St 7 7.5 (63.0) Ball St

NBA

Favorite Points O/U Underdog

Wednesday

Hornets 2 ( NL ) CAVALIERS

PACERS 8 (212.5) Knicks

Heat 3.5 (219.5) MAGIC

76ERS 7.5 (229.0) Wizards

Bucks 3.5 (225.5) CELTICS

t-RAPTORS 4.5 (229.5) Pelicans

Hawks 2 (230.5) BULLS

ROCKETS 7 (226.5) Thunder

GRIZZLIES 2 (231.5) Spurs

T’WOLVES 4.5 (224.5) Pistons

NUGGETS 8.5 (225.5) Kings

BLAZERS 1.5 (228.5) Jazz

SUNS 1 (236.5) Mavericks

Friday

HEAT 5.5 ( NL ) Pelicans

BUCKS 8 ( NL ) Warriors

Nets 1 ( NL ) CELTICS

LAKERS 6 ( NL ) Mavericks

NUGGETS PK ( NL ) Clippers

t- Tampa, FL.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite Points Underdog

Wednesday

CREIGHTON 7 Xavier

OREGON 3 Ucla

OREGON ST PPD Santa Clara

AIR FORCE 5.5 Utah Valley

NO COLORADO NL Idaho St

GEORGE MASON 6.5 Towson

OHIO ST 2 Rutgers

SETON HALL 9.5 Georgetown

BUTLER PK Providence

PEPPERDINE 7.5 CS-Bakersfield

Illinois 3 PENN ST

s-Byu 15 Weber St

Villanova 4 MARQUETTE

SAINT LOUIS 23 Umkc

Georgia Tech 2 UAB

INDIANA 8.5 Northwestern

UTAH ST 21 San Jose St

DEPAUL 15.5 W Illinois

BOISE ST 12.5 New Mexico

s- Salt Lake City, UT.

