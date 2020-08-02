Kittens at the ready for adoption

Hello and welcome to this week’s edition of Cats, Cats, Cats and boy do we mean it this time!
S.O.L.A.S has a BUNCH of cats and kittens ready to go to their furever homes right now. The ones listed below are just the tip of the furberg.
Our first is Houdini. He’s a 12 week old fuzzy black medium haired beauty. Hes super soft and sweet. Great with other cats and kids.
Next is a three for one. Houdini’s siblings — Orange tabby boy Milo, gray tabby girl Squirt and torti girl Peanut. They are all as sweet as can be and great with other cats and kids. Peanut is a little shy at first.
Then we have Mugsey, a 10 week old tan male, who loves to play and wrestle.
To round out our cuteness this week is Mango. Mango is 10 weeks old and a little shy at first. He is a mighty hunter loves to carry a toy snake around with him.
All S.O.L.A.S cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed prior to adoption. Adoption fees vary depending on ages.
