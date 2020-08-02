You have permission to edit this article.
Kittens at the ready for adoption
Hello and welcome to this week’s edition of Cats, Cats, Cats and boy do we mean it this time!

S.O.L.A.S has a BUNCH of cats and kittens ready to go to their furever homes right now. The ones listed below are just the tip of the furberg.

Our first is Houdini. He’s a 12 week old fuzzy black medium haired beauty. Hes super soft and sweet. Great with other cats and kids.

Next is a three for one. Houdini’s siblings — Orange tabby boy Milo, gray tabby girl Squirt and torti girl Peanut. They are all as sweet as can be and great with other cats and kids. Peanut is a little shy at first.

Then we have Mugsey, a 10 week old tan male, who loves to play and wrestle.

To round out our cuteness this week is Mango. Mango is 10 weeks old and a little shy at first. He is a mighty hunter loves to carry a toy snake around with him.

All S.O.L.A.S cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed prior to adoption. Adoption fees vary depending on ages.

Houdini.jpeg

Houdini
Mango.jpg

Mango
Mugsey.jpg

Mugsey
Siblings.jpeg

Kittens
