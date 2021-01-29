With 3.2 million guests, Lake Manawa tops IDNR list of most visited state parks in 2020

A record 16.6 million visitors frequented Iowa’s state parks in 2020, according to data from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Iowans turned to the outdoors with indoor activities interrupted or cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last decade, the Iowa DNR saw between 13.7 million and 15.5 million visitors to their state parks yearly.

The system with 83 parks and forests recorded its 100th anniversary in 2020 just as the coronavirus came to Iowa in March. The Centers for Disease Control has recommended people remain six feet apart and meet outdoors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, making spacious state parks popular destinations.

Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs topped the list with an estimated 3.2 million visitors. Next came Gull Point near Milford. Big Creek, Backbone and Walnut Woods rounded out the top five.

The parks still get plenty of use in the winter as the pandemic continues. Kerstin Egan and Tracy Lacroix, of Council Bluffs, walked Jan. 17 around Lake Manawa with their dogs.

This state park has been a way to get out of the house during the pandemic, Lacroix said.